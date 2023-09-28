‘Couldn’t get a Latina’s name out of his mouth’: Fox debate host Stuart Varney horribly botches cohost Ilia Calderón’s introduction

The second Republican presidential debate opened tonight at the Reagan Presidential Library in California. The debate is moderated by Fox News host Dana Perino, Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney, and Ilia Calderón, a Univision anchor.

Varney opened up the debate by introducing his cohosts and immediately flubbed pronouncing Calderón’s name with a Spanish accent.

“I’m thrilled to be sitting alongside my co-moderators, Fox News Channel Dana Perino and Ilia Calderón, cal, duh, uh, Univision, good evening.”

“Thank you, thank you Stuart,” Calderón answered.

Users on X reacted to Varney’s glitch.

“Stuart Varney couldn’t even get a Latina’s name out of his mouth. Bwahahahaha,” @MikeNJD reacted on X.

“I guess Fox Business anchor and ‘veteran’ journalist Stuart Varney didn’t think it was important to learn how to pronounce his co-moderator’s Spanish last name,” said @justicedeveraux.

“absolute full-body cringe at Stuart Varney butchering Ilia Calderón’s name,” said @MaggieAstor.

Varney, who immigrated to America from Great Britain, has frequently talked about illegal immigration from the southern border.

“The border has been flooded—overwhelmed,” Varney said in 2021. “The Democrats have given us an open border because they believe the people who flow into America are future Democrat voters.”