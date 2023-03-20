Out-of-control Spring Break videos prompt Trump supporters to paint DeSantis’ Florida as lawless, ungovernable

Over the past several weeks, legions of college-aged revelers descended on Miami, Florida, to celebrate their annual week off school.
But videos of the scenes on the beaches and streets—including two showing shootings in public—are raising concerns. So much so that Miami just instituted a curfew to help maintain order.
And some supporters of former President Donald Trump are using the chaos to cast aspersion at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) who is expected to challenge Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.
“If DeSantis can’t control spring break mayhem, it’s hard to believe he would/could stop the likes of Antifa/BLM rioters,” wrote a user on Truth Social.
Videos from this weekend showed people jumping on top of cars and overwhelming crowds that prompted a police response.
At least two people were killed in two shootings that were seen on video, one occurring on a crowded street. A reporter shared a video of blood being washed off a sidewalk.
The previous week, several right-wing news outlets reported on organized fights breaking out on the beaches.
In response, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gleber said, “the unruly nature of too many and the presence of guns has created a peril that cannot go unchecked” and that a midnight curfew would be instituted. The curfew is expected to be in place next weekend.
Trump supporters wasted no time, immediately calling it a problem for DeSantis and painting his state as lawless.
“Hey Ron, control your state. You have time, it’s not like your speaking out against Bragg or anything like that, you deepstate swine. Can’t control your state but you want to be leader of the free world,” wrote another Truth Social user.
Users on other platforms also criticized the lack of backlash against DeSantis.
But the vitriol wasn’t coming solely from Trump supporters. A number of liberals pointed to Florida’s lax gun laws in the wake of the shootings.
“Florida can’t even handle Spring Break…2 dead, over 70 guns confiscated in Miami Beach. And he wants to do this? DeSantis promises Florida permitless carry gun law before he leaves governor’s office,” wrote one.
Others highlighted his current crusade against drag shows, mockingly calling on him to ban Spring Break.
Spring Break lawlessness isn’t the only criticism DeSantis is facing online today. As excerpts of his new book are being reviewed, people are mocking his claim that while he’s “geographically” from Tampa Bay, he feels a spiritual connection to Pennsylvania and Ohio.