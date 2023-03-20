Out-of-control Spring Break videos prompt Trump supporters to paint DeSantis’ Florida as lawless, ungovernable

Over the past several weeks, legions of college-aged revelers descended on Miami, Florida, to celebrate their annual week off school.

But videos of the scenes on the beaches and streets—including two showing shootings in public—are raising concerns. So much so that Miami just instituted a curfew to help maintain order.

And some supporters of former President Donald Trump are using the chaos to cast aspersion at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) who is expected to challenge Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

“If DeSantis can’t control spring break mayhem, it’s hard to believe he would/could stop the likes of Antifa/BLM rioters,” wrote a user on Truth Social.

Videos from this weekend showed people jumping on top of cars and overwhelming crowds that prompted a police response.

🚨#BREAKING: Reports of out control Spring Breakers jumping on occupied cars with fights breaking out

⁰📌#Miami | #Florida



Police are responding to Numerous reports of unmanageable crowds of Spring Breakers in Miami Beach, which have resulted in altercations and instances of… https://t.co/2hH8B7R8WW pic.twitter.com/zHaR6dbw3u — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 20, 2023

At least two people were killed in two shootings that were seen on video, one occurring on a crowded street. A reporter shared a video of blood being washed off a sidewalk.

I’m told the line of people are w/a Miami Design Preservation League tour. The fire truck & men w/hoses are there to wash blood off the Ocean Dr. sidewalk near 11th Street, following this AM’s fatal shooting of a man. #SpringBreak @wsvn 🎥Mitch Novick, South Beach Sludge Report pic.twitter.com/CjMld7K35o — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 19, 2023

The previous week, several right-wing news outlets reported on organized fights breaking out on the beaches.

In response, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gleber said, “the unruly nature of too many and the presence of guns has created a peril that cannot go unchecked” and that a midnight curfew would be instituted. The curfew is expected to be in place next weekend.

Trump supporters wasted no time, immediately calling it a problem for DeSantis and painting his state as lawless.

“Hey Ron, control your state. You have time, it’s not like your speaking out against Bragg or anything like that, you deepstate swine. Can’t control your state but you want to be leader of the free world,” wrote another Truth Social user.

Users on other platforms also criticized the lack of backlash against DeSantis.

Maybe Ron DeSantis should stop his Swamp funded shadow presidential campaign and focus on the state he’s supposed to run. https://t.co/tlYwDLvEFE — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 19, 2023

I keep hearing from Desantis 24 people that Trump let BLM burn down the country while Florida is a law-and-order state. Then I see what happens every spring break in South Florida and no police stopping it either. — Anon1556 (@RealGroyperanon) March 20, 2023

But the vitriol wasn’t coming solely from Trump supporters. A number of liberals pointed to Florida’s lax gun laws in the wake of the shootings.

So, where the f*ck is Ron DeSantis and his coming forward on behalf of his "free state" & the deadly Miami Beach Spring Break violence erupting and guns used! His silence is deadly in many ways. STOP THIS MADNESS and STOP DESANTIS & those that support his ridiculous free for all! — Karma's a Bitch (Hello, I'm Karma🐾) (@KarmaKitten53) March 19, 2023

“Florida can’t even handle Spring Break…2 dead, over 70 guns confiscated in Miami Beach. And he wants to do this? DeSantis promises Florida permitless carry gun law before he leaves governor’s office,” wrote one.

Others highlighted his current crusade against drag shows, mockingly calling on him to ban Spring Break.

Hey DeSantis, are you going to ban spring break now? https://t.co/zNSU83R1TR — Old man Gordon (@theoldmanike) March 20, 2023

Spring Break lawlessness isn’t the only criticism DeSantis is facing online today. As excerpts of his new book are being reviewed, people are mocking his claim that while he’s “geographically” from Tampa Bay, he feels a spiritual connection to Pennsylvania and Ohio.