After 2 million views, TikTok bans new far-right Groyper page

A TikTok account promoted by far-right figurehead Nick Fuentes and affiliated with his white nationalist Groyper movement has been banned after a video from the account received almost 2 million views.

The account, @michaelphelpsgroyper, went viral this week when a video of theirs took off. Nick Fuentes, who has previously been banned by TikTok and other social media accounts, shared a post of it on Telegram, which asked his followers to push the video.

The ban was first reported by Media Matters Alex Kaplan.

It’s unclear what the video is of specifically, but a screengrab from the Telegram channel that first posted it said, “AZ chads take over AZ capitol”

A white nationalist "Groyper" account on TikTok has earned nearly 2 million views on one of its videos, is apparently ban evading, & Nick Fuentes is promoting the account. This is despite TikTok previously banning Groyper accounts as violating its rules. https://t.co/o8qEhwhtv8 pic.twitter.com/44b4kTHTcT — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) June 28, 2022

Soon after the video surpassed 1.8 million views, the account was banned. Videos from the account no longer show up on TikTok. The Telegram channel, “MPG’s Swimmy Pool” posted images saying the account had been taken down for “multiple Community Guidelines violations.”

This Groyper account has now been banned from TikTok. pic.twitter.com/9XKUIDrJe4 — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) June 29, 2022

“After hitting almost 2 million and 13 thousand new followers,” MPG’s Swimmy Pool said in a post with a picture of his ban notification. “I think I’m device banned off tik tok as well, I can’t make a new account or king [sic] into my old ones.”

Fuentes himself was banned from TikTok in 2020 for violating community guidelines. In the past, Fuentes has been banned from Reddit, YouTube, and Twitter.

Fuentes became famous for starting the Groyper movement, which brands itself around fat frogs, and is made up of anti-immigrant, far-right young men who often espouse white nationalist views.

TikTok did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot.