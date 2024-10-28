YouTuber who exposed mold in Lunchly drops alleged leaked MrBeast work chats

Rosanna Pansino, a cooking YouTuber with over 14.5 million subscribers, dropped a video last week where she found moldy cheese in a box of pizza Lunchly, the Lunchables clone made by YouTubers Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast.

In a new video, Pansino went over leaked chats which are allegedly from a MrBeast Telegram work channel. The chats show a crop of edgy memes and jokes.

Pansino said she reported the chat logs to the FBI regarding images she believed crossed the line.

I have reported what I found and my concerns to the authorities @FBI. Hopefully they will look into these MrBeast Telegram Company Chats Logs and other concerns. @Youtube @TeamYouTube #mrbeast — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) October 27, 2024

Pansino co-hosted the video with Dawson French, a former MrBeast employee who’s made his own series of videos under the name DogPack404 documenting potentially illegal and inappropriate behavior in MrBeast’s company. MrBeast’s real name is Jimmy Donaldson.

In the video, Pansino and French go over the memes and posts included in the chat, which they say disprove Donaldson’s statement in July where Donaldson removed Tyson from the company after claiming that their behavior had only recently come to his attention.

Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.



During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure… — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 25, 2024

Tyson, who was childhood friends with Donaldson and a feature on his channel for years, was accused over the summer of online grooming, predatory behavior, and posting sexually explicit discussions and images in a MrBeast Discord chat that included minors.

After that chat leaked, Tyson apologized for her posts in July but denied any grooming allegations. In August she was accused of pressuring a former employee into sexual acts.

The Telegram chat logs appear to be separate from the comments in Discord.

I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health. — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

Pansino and French say that the chat logs show that Donaldson was aware of Tyson’s proclivities, which included plenty of edgy, weird memes, as well as references they say could be evidence of something darker.

In one exchange from early June 2021, a user posted a screenshot recommending an anime called “Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway.”

“I bet [Ava] would love this show,” a user wrote under the name John Smith, which Pansino and DogPack both say is Donaldson.

That anime portrays the relationship between a 26-year-old man who takes in a 17-year-old runaway. The anime apparently doesn’t show the pair coming together romantically, but implies that they end up living together.

French and Dawson also pointed to Rule34 memes about a character from The Incredibles and a variety of other posts, including one 4chan screenshot where a poster elaborates on sexual fantasies.

“You have to be really thoughtful about the people that you work with and have in your inner circle because they’re also representing you and your brand,” Pansino said in the video.

In the video, Pansino said that the files were confirmed by multiple ex-MrBeast employees. French told the Daily Dot he’d received images and videos of the Telegram logs in two zipped folders from anonymous ex-employees, and that the content of the folders is “50% work talk 50% edgy memes.”

The Daily Dot couldn’t independently confirm the authenticity of the chats. Chucky Appleby, a MrBeast executive, didn’t immediately respond to questions about the chat’s authenticity.

Trey Yates, a former editor for MrBeast, posted some memes in the chat too. He told the Daily Dot that he didn’t remember the exact contents of the chat and didn’t have the logs from it because he’d previously removed Telegram from his phone. He said he logged into Telegram on Sunday night to check the chat but that it was no longer accessible.

Yates said he was too busy to pay attention to every message in the chat, but that the channel was meant to be for work, and confirmed “1000000%” that Donaldson posted at some point under the name John Smith, but said that he changed his name all the time.

“[It was a w]ork chat that, because of the culture there, turned into an edgy meme lord channel sometimes when Ava felt like it,” Yates explained.

