Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of GOP firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Sunday.
Greene has previously used the account to call Mitch McConnell a “bitch”, feud with fellow Republicans, and contemplate her position on incarceration.
Twitter explained the decision comes as a result of their policy on COVID-19 misinformation, which uses a “strike” system. The first handful of strikes prompts a 12-hour account lock, but eventually 5 strikes can result in a permanent suspension.
A spokesperson for Twitter told the Daily Dot, ”We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that…we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”
Greene was previously issued strikes for COVID-19 misinformation in July and August.
“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said in a statement responding to the suspension. “They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth.”
The thread which prompted the permanent suspension was a comparison of “Before Covid” and “After Covid.” The tweets made debunked claims like “If you are white, you are likely last to receive life saving monoclonal antibodies.”
Many Twitter users celebrated the news.
Greene still has access to her official Twitter @RepMTG.
Read more about viral politics
|Ben Shapiro’s sister tried to slut shame Madonna by comparing her to Nancy Reagan—and it backfired
|Republican gets hits with notice he can’t block people for dunking on his gun-filled Christmas tweet
|‘Are y’all serious with this’: Democrats mocked for tweet thanking Biden for 2-cent gas price drop
|‘Only the rich need apply’: Wealthy congressman blasted for offering unpaid internship
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.