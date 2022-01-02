Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of GOP firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Sunday.

Greene has previously used the account to call Mitch McConnell a “bitch”, feud with fellow Republicans, and contemplate her position on incarceration.

Twitter explained the decision comes as a result of their policy on COVID-19 misinformation, which uses a “strike” system. The first handful of strikes prompts a 12-hour account lock, but eventually 5 strikes can result in a permanent suspension.

A spokesperson for Twitter told the Daily Dot, ”We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that…we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Greene was previously issued strikes for COVID-19 misinformation in July and August.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said in a statement responding to the suspension. “They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth.”

The thread which prompted the permanent suspension was a comparison of “Before Covid” and “After Covid.” The tweets made debunked claims like “If you are white, you are likely last to receive life saving monoclonal antibodies.”

Many Twitter users celebrated the news.

Marjorie Taylor Greene getting permanently suspended from Twitter for COVID misinformation is a fun way to ring in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZNQgnAYLRO — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) January 2, 2022

Good morning and Happy Sunday to everyone who is glad that Twitter has PERMANENTLY suspended the account of Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeatedly spreading covid misinformation.



Nice start to the New Year. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 2, 2022

Liza Minnelli has outlived Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account which has been permanently banned for repeatedly spreading false COVID info. Greene has also promoted far-right, white supremacist, and antisemitic conspiracy theories. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) January 2, 2022

Donald Trump’s official statement on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s permanent suspension: pic.twitter.com/0VtvqTW2yS — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) January 2, 2022

Greene still has access to her official Twitter @RepMTG.