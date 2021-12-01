Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Mace are engaged in an epic, days-long Twitter feud

It’s often said that Republicans fall in line. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) are proving that isn’t always true. The two have been fighting for days.

The conflict began after Mace criticized Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Last week, Boebert claimed that she called Omar a member of the “jihad squad” in an elevator in the Capitol. Omar says it never happened.

Boebert tweeted an apology to the Muslim community on Friday but refused Omar’s request for a public apology.

On Sunday, Mace blasted Boebert. “I have time after time condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting. And this is no different than any other,” she said on CNN.

Mace’s comments prompted Greene to come to the defense of her fellow QAnon-following congresswoman.

Greene tweeted that Mace “is the trash in the GOP conference” and called her a Republican in name only (RINO) and said she believes in reproductive freedom.

“Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad,” Greene added. And thus a Twitter feud began.

Mace fired back by quote tweeting Greene and using emojis to call her “batshit crazy.”

This is what 🦇 💩 🤡 looks like. https://t.co/nIbqjiJaFH — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021

In a second quote tweet, she corrected Greene’s misuse of “your.”

“And, while I’m correcting you, I’m a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend (as I often am) as I defied China while in Taiwan,” Mace added. “What I’m not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little ‘league.’”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) soon entered the fray. He called Greene “the unserious circus barker McSpacelaser,” a reference to her bizarre claim that the 2018 Camp Fire was caused by a space laser. Kinzinger noted that “I love this” but called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to intervene, tweeting that his silence “would make a monk blush.”

Mace and Greene continued exchanging barbs on Twitter. Greene claimed Mace “lies” and “flips and flops.” She also said she’d had a “great conversation” with former President Donald Trump about Mace.

In return, Mace kept clowning Greene. “I like my freshman colleagues who don’t think 9/11 was a hoax…” she tweeted, again using emojis to call Greene “totally nuts.” She accused Greene of “running to the [principal’s] office to tattletale because she can’t stand on her own two feet,” referring to Greene calling Trump.

She also hit back on Greene’s claim that she unequivocally supports reproductive freedom. Mace was raped in high school and is on the record as supporting exceptions to abortion restrictions for victims of rape and incest.

This was a devastating and life-changing traumatic event. I had no hope for the future, turned to drugs and alcohol, dropped out of school, and never thought I’d make it.



Beyond disgusted. https://t.co/nrCzMSPbCS — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021

Mace also blasted Greene on Fox News Radio, saying in part, “She hasn’t done a damn thing since she got into office.”

People on Twitter had a field day with the feud between the GOP congresswomen. “Cat fight!” tweeted one. “Gotta love the girls bringing down the GQP.”

But some suggested that it isn’t a good look for the caucus as it approaches the 2022 midterms.

On Tuesday night, McCarthy met with both separately and asked them to call a ceasefire, CNN reports. They declined.

After the meeting, Greene told a reporter that she’d support a primary challenge against Mace. She also reportedly said that Trump would do the same.

For her part, after the meeting, Mace told reporters, “All I can say about Marjorie Taylor Greene is bless her fucking heart.”

As for Boebert, while the battle began in her honor, she’s thus far declined to jump into the fray on Twitter.