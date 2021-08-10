Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for COVID misinformation tweet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-Ga.) has been suspended from Twitter for a week after violating the company’s COVID-19 policies.

On Monday night, Greene—who has long pushed COVID misinformation and other conspiracy theories—tweeted that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “should not approve the covid vaccines” and that they were “failing” and didn’t reduce the spread of the virus.

Twitter put a label on Greene’s tweet, noting that it was “misleading.”

A Twitter spokesperson told the Daily Dot that Greene’s account will be in “read-only mode” for a week due to “repeated violations” of the company’s rules.

The tweet from the Georgia lawmaker is still visible on her timeline. However, users can’t comment below it or like it.

But the week-long suspension announced on Tuesday is far from the only time Greene has run into policy violations on the platform.

In July, Greene was handed a 12-hour suspension for violating Twitter’s COVID-19 misinformation policy for falsely claiming that the disease was “not dangerous” for some people. That tweet was also flagged by Twitter as being misleading.

Read more about Big Tech