An X post on John McAfee’s account revives conspiracies about him being alive

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Featured Video

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee is back, at least according to some conspiracy theorists.



McAfee, who was found dead in a Spanish prison cell from an apparent suicide in 2021, is once again being discussed online after his X account sprung to life last week.



On Wednesday, in the first post since November of last year from McAfee’s account, which has been under the control of his wife Janice , followers were told that an announcement was coming soon.



“John’s account has not been hacked,” the post began. “This is the real deal. More information forthcoming.”

John McAfee’s X account ignited simmering conspiracy theories

Of course, conspiracy theorists, many of whom believe McAfee is still alive, responded with the most illogical claims.



“The legend is back,” one user excitedly said.



“Ayooo I knew you are alive bro,” another added.



Others began tying the post to the QAnon conspiracy theory , suggesting that the wording and timing of the statement proved… something?



“Juicy.. timestamp > Q1132,” the response began, using typical QAnon gibberish. “The date 4/11 Christmas = 411 John’s account has not been hacked= 278 What Storm Mr President = 278.”



On Thursday, in order to clamp down on conspiratorial chatter, McAfee’s account shared a video from Janice confirming that her late husband had not been hacked.



“My account has not been hacked. John’s account has not been hacked,” Janice said.

Advertisement

Except it was just about cryptocurrency

So why tweet from McAfee’s account? Turns out, Janice is promoting an “AI version” of her late husband: Or more accurately, a cryptocurrency token or meme coin called “AIntivirus.”



I’d tell you more about it, but the website promoted in the post, and on the official X account for AIntivirus, seems to have stopped working.



Yet in response to the coin drop, conspiracy theorists were by and large nowhere to be found. Instead, angry crypto bros filled the void.



“This is such an awful trend of turning everyone (Including dead people!) into a fucking meme coin. Please stop,” one user responded.



Others were still convinced that the entire project was the work of scammers, even with the explanation from Janice. Crypto bros investigating the coin already say it has all the tell-tale signs of a shady cash grab that will likely enrich its creators and leave its small-time investors with worthless tokens.



Regardless, the conspiracy theory that McAfee is still alive persists and will likely continue well into the future. But don’t expect a resurrected McAfee to come save the day anytime soon.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.