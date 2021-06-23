antivirus pioneer john mcafee

ABC News/YouTube

John McAfee reportedly dead at 75

Antivirus pioneer reportedly died by suicide in Spanish prison cell.

Mikael Thalen 

Mikael Thalen

Tech

Published Jun 23, 2021   Updated Jun 23, 2021, 3:43 pm CDT

John McAfee, the founder of the popular antivirus software bearing his name, was found dead in a Spanish prison cell on Wednesday, according to reports.

Featured Video Hide

The eccentric tech pioneer, who was facing charges over alleged financial crimes in the U.S., is said to have died by suicide in his cell in Barcelona.

Advertisement Hide

In a statement on the matter, Spain’s Department of Justice of the Generalitat said that prison officials were unable to revive the 75-year-old after finding him unconscious. Spanish publication El País reported the news, as did Reuters.

“The judicial procession has traveled to the prison and is investigating the causes of death. Everything indicates that it could be a death by suicide,” the statement from Spain’s Department of Justice said.

The death comes after Spain’s National Court approved the extradition of McAfee back to the U.S. to face charges. McAfee was originally arrested after months on the run at Spain’s El Prat airport last October.

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (U.S.) or Samaritans (U.K.).

Advertisement Hide

This week’s top technology stories

‘Spotify is aiding and abetting abusers’: Users call out streaming music giant for lacking a block feature
How South Carolina became a troubling new hub for QAnon
Biden cut funding for his broadband push—will it be enough to close the digital divide?
Trump hotel purposely spiked prices to keep out QAnon supporters, hacked police data reveals
Hacked police data reveal Boogaloo Boy ‘target’ list on eve of Biden inauguration
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 23, 2021, 3:30 pm CDT

Mikael Thalen

Mikael Thalen is a tech and security reporter based in Seattle, covering social media, data breaches, hackers, and more.

Mikael Thalen