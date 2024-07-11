Hillary Clinton’s top aide marrying George Soros’ son sends conspiracy world into a tizzy

“A marriage made in hell” is one of the top reactions from far-right social media users this week after Huma Abedin, the former aide to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Alex Soros, son of progressive billionaire George Soros, announced their engagement.

In a statement to Vogue on Wednesday, the couple revealed that Soros had proposed to Abedin in New York in late May before heading to Italy to celebrate.

While the announcement has received minor fanfare online, right-wing users have exploded with disgust and outrage given the pair’s political reputations.

Soros, who in 2023 took over as chairman of the Open Society Foundations, his father’s $25 billion philanthropy empire, is reviled as a devious globalist hell-bent on destroying the American way of life.

Abedin may be even more disliked and has been the target of debunked and outlandish conspiracy theories that accuse her and Clinton of murdering and eating children.

So it is no surprise that tempers flared this week on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump’s social media platform.

“A marriage made in hell,” one top commenter wrote.

“Guess it’s time to spawn the devil!” another said.

Among the comments, many of which were under a link about the engagement from the conspiratorial blog the Gateway Pundit, many wished for the couple to be “in prison” for unspecified and alleged crimes.

“Criminals stick together,” one said.

“Slime attracts slime. They deserve one another,” another said.

Numerous mentions were also made of Abedin’s ex-husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner, who served 18 months in prison following a 2017 conviction for sending sexually explicit text messages to a minor.

“Wake up. The elites are all in bed together. She worked for Hillary,” one user said. “Her husband was arrested for sending illicit photos to teenagers. And now she is marrying the son of the Devil.”

Some even went as far as to suggest that the couple would soon be executed, presumably under a second term of former President Donald Trump, for alleged treason against the country.

“Enjoy it while it lasts your both traitors to this country and we all know what the penalty is for being a traitor Tic Tock,” another Truth Social user said.

Numerous memes were also shared on sites such as X, where footage of hell from movies and TV shows was used to portray the pair’s impending wedding. Others joked that the wedding would be filled with lizards, a reference to the conspiracy theory that claims the world’s political elite are reptilian aliens.

This is far from the first time that the couple has garnered the ire of the far-right. In February when it was revealed that the pair were dating, similar outrage could be seen online.

