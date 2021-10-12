‘That makes you a douchebag’: Man pretends to be fan of Greg Abbott, roasts him for Texas abortion law

A viral TikTok shows a man calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) a “douchebag” for signing the state’s widely condemned and restrictive abortion bill into law.

The law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and allows for private citizens to sue people who have abortions after that. It has faced a torrent of criticism since being signed into law in late September.

The TikTok, which was originally posted by user @Erickatzenberger, is captioned “Met Gov. Abbott today! Told him he’s a d-bag for signing that law.”

The video shows him approaching Abbott, saying “Oh my God, is that the governor? Are you the governor?” Abbott gets closer, reaching out to shake the man’s hand and smiling.

But immediately after shaking his hand, the man says: “Why would sign a law telling women whether they can have an abortion or not? That makes you a douchebag.”

The video on @Erickatzenberger’s page has more than 30,000 likes. Another account that posted the video has received more than 1 million likes.

Abbott isn’t the only Texas politician who has faced condemnation in the wake of the law being signed.

Shortly after the Texas abortion law was signed, the hacking group Anonymous targeted the state’s Republican Party website, spamming it with memes and a donation link to Planned Parenthood.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was mocked late last month after he tweeted “#YourBodyYourChoice” in response to several NBA players deciding not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Cruz’s use of the hashtag was pointed out as hypocritical given the state’s abortion law.