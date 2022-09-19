We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

It's Monday, which means it is time for our weekly "One Dumb Conspiracy" column from our Tech Reporter Mikael.

Besides that, we have some key reports on memes about the very long line to see Queen Elizabeth II’s body as it lies in state, a senator alleging a government agency stores American’s data for a very long time, a sound from Breaking Bad that is popular on TikTok, and a creator alleging Crumbl Cookies tried to dupe her into doing PR for it.

The incredibly long line of people waiting to see Queen Elizabeth II’s body while she lies in state has prompted a slew of memes.

Sen. Ron Wyden alleges that Customs and Border Protection stores American data for 15 years.

‘She’s so slay’: TikTok reconsiders Skyler White

Breaking Bad has been off the air for nearly a decade and its influence continues to trickle down. And one particular audio clip from it is getting a lot of mileage.

A TikToker is alleging that Crumbl Cookies tried to dupe her into doing PR for the company after a post of hers went viral.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Don’t fall for the claim that Trump was secretly knighted by Queen Elizabeth

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍬 Is candy a good way to reward employees for doing a good job? One GameStop worker says that is what is happening to him, and people online aren’t here for it.

🥪 A video showing a woman allegedly requesting 30 sandwiches from a local Publix location has gone viral after being shared on TikTok.

💽 Remember DVDs and Blu-Rays? End your streaming fatigue and go back to the basics with these new releases.*

🏠 A property manager has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video calling out tenants for not paying rent.

📺 Haven’t caught up on She-Hulk’s latest episode yet? Don’t worry, our Culture Reporter Michelle can get you up to speed with her recap of the newest episode.

💻 Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

📦 A TikToker shared in a viral video how she makes $15,000 on Amazon per month by reselling merchandise from other stores.

🥚 Ever wonder how McDonald’s makes its scrambled eggs? Well, a viral video answers that question.

A TikToker is going viral for sharing a video of a “Karen” she had an interaction with while working at a Subway location.

The woman, the TikToker says, was annoyed she had to wait to order in the midst of the store being closed so she called the manager and said the worker was cleaning tabletops with dirty mop water.

