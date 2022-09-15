The queue to see the Queen’s body is its own meme

In a feat of cartoonish, impossible to parody Britishness, the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s body as she lies in state is miles long—and it has its own social media accounts to allow people to monitor queueing developments in real-time.

These live updates include announcements as to where the start of the queue currently is as well as information on how to get there, because as time passes the queue grows ever longer, snaking its way across London and prompting a slew of Twitter memes about where that entry point is likely to end up.

Ryanair now flying to the exact end of the queue for only £39 (plus £459 for a bottle of water) pic.twitter.com/9Suwrczner — Roger Luckhurst (@TheProfRog) September 15, 2022

British authorities admit to being ‘overwhelmed’ as the queue to pay respects to the Queen reaches Schiphol Airport. pic.twitter.com/ASyVV9QGY2 — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) September 14, 2022

Sacre bleu, they massively underestimated how long this queue was going to be… #TheQueue #WestminsterHall #QueueForTheQueen pic.twitter.com/3yMFI3MbD9 — Ged Robinson – слава Україні 🇺🇦 (@GedRobinson) September 14, 2022

However, with projected wait times going up to 35 hours, and some people having already waited 30 hours by camping out before the official queue time even started, some of the memes are starting to look a little too plausible.

Its 2023.William is on the throne. The funeral for Elizabeth went on so long Charles died before it ended. The queue to see his body was added to the one to see the queen and starts at Tebay services on the M6. Tmrw marks the 1st anniversary of the center parcs massacre. — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) September 15, 2022

🚨 The Queue now approaching the M25 pic.twitter.com/Se0j7HF2SI — Sam Goodman (@SamGoodman990) September 15, 2022

The queue has just reached Sheffield. pic.twitter.com/GJdeSoijMi — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) September 15, 2022

Astounded observers, some of them British themselves, are agreed on one thing: this entire spectacle is absurdly British.

For we British, this is the queue we’ve been training for all our lives. All those hours queuing in post offices, at bus stops, & to board planes… This my friends is the big one. The mother of all queues. Be brave, be staunch & shuffle for Britain 🇬🇧 #QueueForTheQueen pic.twitter.com/h7QfssX6dc — Jonathan Green (@overyourhead) September 15, 2022

Just to be clear: I don't mean the purpose of the queue. I don't mean the outpouring of emotion or collective gried or the event at the end and around the queue or the people in the queue. I mean, literally, the queue. The queue itself. It's like something from Douglas Adams. — ❓🦎 (@curiousiguana) September 14, 2022

There is nothing more British than people queuing for 2.5miles to see the Queen, being able to track the queue online, then watching it on livestream #QueueForTheQueen pic.twitter.com/Hv1ZIjZoFp — Carrie (@CarrieAnn_XOXO) September 14, 2022

Ask us to take a compliment or have a functioning public transport system when it’s snowing, we fail miserably



But the queue? We’ve got that down 👌🏻#TheQueen #TheQueue #QueueForTheQueen #QueenElizabethIIpic.twitter.com/sEg7OZOtVO — Sara (@SaraKean) September 14, 2022

Quite a lot of people seem to be making friends and having a jolly good time in The Queue, despite the officially solemn purpose behind it.

Well deserved pint after 6 and a half hours in #THEQueue pic.twitter.com/UJOc9ukYdf — Proudy (@RProud89) September 15, 2022

Joined the queue at 1am. Nearly 8 hours later I had paid tribute to Her Majesty, witnessed some history, and made some new friends. An experience that is well worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/v031uPzJC1 — Nathan (@NathWiddowson) September 15, 2022

And weirdest of all is the strange veneration for The Queue itself that’s cropping up.

One last tweet on the queue.



If anybody has got a spare 12 hours, do it. Its good for the soul. You'll meet people you'd never normally meet. You'll laugh, moan, and struggle together. And it has a beautiful, moving, ending. — Justin Lines 🇺🇦 (@JustinLines1) September 15, 2022

All in all, it’s a fascinatingly absurd phenomenon, a piece of performative Britishness that has us observing ourselves in amusement, confusion, and not a little embarrassment.

Tell me this isn't the greatest bit of British performance art that has ever happened? I'm giddy with joy. It's fantastic. We are a deeply, deeply mad people with an absolutely unshakeable need to join a queue. It's utterly glorious. — ❓🦎 (@curiousiguana) September 14, 2022