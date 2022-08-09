We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories include a deep dive into a sound that has become popular on TikTok, a report on how Facebook’s new chatbot was immediately antisemitic, a look at the discourse surrounding the movie Prey, and a chance for you to find out what your horoscope is this month.

After that, our IRL Reporter Tricia breaks down this week’s problematic TikTok trend in her weekly column.

Let’s get to it all! See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

If you’ve been trying to manifest something or psych yourself up recently, this week’s viral TikTok sound is the perfect accompaniment.

Meta (formerly Facebook) launched what it called its most advanced chatbot ever, Blender Bot 3. It is supposed to scour the internet to be able to respond to any question. But it had some problematic beliefs.

After Prey inspired sexist backlash on YouTube, fans are criticizing the idea that the heroine is a ‘Mary Sue.’

Dot Rising is a hub for horoscopes and diving into the world of astrology online. Check the link out to know more about your horoscope for August.

🦾 Better living through tech

😬 Problematic on TikTok

TikTokers of color explain why the “hot cheetos girl” trend is an issue

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📚 In a viral video, a TikToker shared a price-matching hack at Barnes & Noble and more than 300,000 people have tuned in to hear what they had to say.

🍓 A McDonald’s employee shows what allegedly goes into the fast-food restaurant’s strawberry banana smoothie in a viral video. Among the reactions: “Nobody thought y’all was back there cutting up strawberries.”

🌡️ UPS drivers are sharing temperature readings of around 120 degrees from inside their trucks, sparking discussion about driver safety and heat protection.

🦈 Heading to the beach? Think again. These shark movies may make you want to stay on dry land for just a bit longer.*

🥝 Two friends created an immersive recreation of the ‘Lion King’ musical in Minecraft. If you want more stories like this, subscribe to the Passionfruit newsletter.

🥪 In a viral video, a remote worker described skipping lunch due to fears of missing emails from clients, sparking controversy over pressures to overwork while working from home.

💼 Can you trust your co-workers? At least one viral video claims that you can’t.

🔍 Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

👋 Before you go

This week one particular TikTok is really grabbing people’s attention, showing a deceptively simple walk-through of the TikToker going grocery shopping at Costco.

Captioned “Come to Costco with me as a financially literate 30-something millennial,” this TikTok has been viewed more than 1.2 million times, sharing tips on how to get through the store without wasting money on a bunch of stuff you don’t actually need.

