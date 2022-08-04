‘I would have gone on a shopping spree’: Former Barnes & Noble worker exposes price-matching hack that saves you money on books

With inflated costs of goods and services staying high, people are looking for any way they can to save money.

One cash-saving hack recently went viral after being posted on TikTok by user Jayel Marques (@jayelmarques).

In the video, Marques shares a tip for saving money on books he says he learned from his time working at Barnes & Noble. According to Marques, if a customer asks to price-match Barnes & Noble’s online price with the in-store price (which is often higher), the store has to honor it.

Marques’ TikTok currently has over 310,000 views.

Marques claims he is a former employee and is sharing the tip because he no longer works at the chain.

“If you want us to price-match the books to our online prices, which are usually cheaper, we gotta do it.”

He also claims he price-matched all of the customer’s books in the final two weeks of his employment “because fuck my managers.”

In the comments, users who claimed to have worked for Barnes & Noble chimed in to validate Marques’ statement.

“Yeah literally just ask,” one user wrote. “Almost every book is at least $3 or $4 cheaper at least.”

“Current employee, I always tell ppl this for music/dvd too,” another user shared. “it’s ridiculous otherwise tbqh.”

“I USED TO WORK HERE ITS TRUE DO IT,” a third stated.

Others offered their own price-matching stories.

“No bc I wanted this book but it was $50 and I said nvm,” a commenter recalled. “The girl snatched it back, and matched it to $20 slayyyyyy.”

Above all, users were simply thankful for the tip.

As one user wrote, “and that is why your karma’s come to you 10 folds, you’re an angel.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via Instagram direct message and Barnes & Noble via email.

