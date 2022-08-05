The viral sound making TikTok ‘think big’

If you’ve been trying to manifest something or psych yourself up recently, this week’s viral TikTok sound is the perfect accompaniment.
The sound
The audio includes this valuable advice: “Bitch, you thinking small, when you need to be thinking big. You need to be thinking big, bitch. Think big, bitch.”
The audio’s been used in more than 14,000 TikToks, and several people have turned it into a mantra for motivation and manifestation. “POV: me dreaming about calling out of work the next day but I should just quit instead,” one TikToker wrote.
@tyford_ I know thats right! #wfhproblems #fyp #wfhprobs #motivation #thinkbigworksmart #thinkbigger #vacationmode #CVSPaperlessChallenge ♬ original sound – Larolyn Hayes-Dodd
@brehannadaniels My inner voice started kicking in when I first joined NASCAR. I was super nervous of what was to come. True story…😅 #fyp #frisco #nascar #pitcrew #biginkenergy #thinkbig #thinkbigbih #brehannadaniels #firstblackfemaletirechanger ♬ original sound – Larolyn Hayes-Dodd
It was also used to inspire the next generation.
@lashaygreenwood We need to be thinking big. Im talking @themaneattraction.lg BIG. Link in bio to shop. 🤣 #thinkbig #fyp #youthinkingsmall #teachertok #teacherlife #missgreenwood #school #kindergartenteacher ♬ original sound – Larolyn Hayes-Dodd
Where’s it from?
The original TikTok was posted on July 22 by Larolyn Hayes-Dodd, and it has more than 4 million views. It features a man known as “Unc” dispensing the “lesson of the day” in a front yard. Hayes-Dodd has since posted other videos of Unc, who has an Instagram account under the name Unc Frisco Reece Official.
@larolyn1700 HEAVY ON THE THINK BIG B****! Go Big or #frisco #friscoreese Go Home Bih! 🗣🤣#BigInkEnergy #SplashSummerVibe #finacialfreedom2022 #bigdreams #fyp #foryou #thinkbigownbigger #thinkbig ♬ original sound – Larolyn Hayes-Dodd
One commenter summed it up: “The delivery is hilarious but the message is strong.”
Hayes-Dodd also posted the full “think big” video on YouTube, and the comments are full of viewers saying Unc is a daily inspiration. We reached out to both Hayes-Dodd and Unc via Instagram DM for comment.
Sound off
Taraji P. Henson and Big Boi both shared the TikTok, and Ciara used another Unc sound, which has also gone viral.
@larolyn1700 #friscoreese #SplashSummerVibe #BigInkEnergy #frisco #fyp #BigInkEnergy #thinkbigbih #thinkbig ♬ original sound – Larolyn Hayes-Dodd
