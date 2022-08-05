Dot Rising: Your horoscope for August 2022

Welcome to Dot Rising, a hub for horoscopes and diving into the world of astrology online.

Released on a Leo new moon, complete with a funky track dedicated entirely to Virgos, there’s no better album than Beyoncé’s Renaissance to set the fiery tone for the astrological month ahead.

Read on for your August 2022 horoscope and the Renaissance track that best captures your planetary path through Leo season.

Note: We recommended reading the horoscope for your rising sign. You can think of this sign as your chart’s compass or “true north.”

As the focal point of your astrological blueprint, it represents the ever-present energy within you that sets the tone for the life you’re destined to lead.

​These horoscopes are meant to add fun and color to your month. Take what feels good to you, and leave what doesn’t.

LEO: “I’M THAT GIRL”

“From the top of the mornin’, I shine / Right through the blinds / Touching everything in my plain view / And everything next to me gets lit up too”

While it may seem like Virgo season came early, it’s still your month, your season, your moment, Leos.

The sun will glide throughout your 1st House of self-expression and identity, turning up the glamour and pulling all eyes toward you. It’s time to make your presence known.

As red-hot Mars and Uranus shake up your 10th House of career and public image, don’t be surprised when you’re suddenly thrust into the spotlight. With Venus in Cancer currently pouring muse-like magic into your watery 12th House, your every move will sparkle with a lingering, life-giving energy.

It’s not the diamonds. It’s not the pearls. This month and always, you’re just That Girl.

VIRGO: “VIRGO’S GROOVE”

“Come be alone with me tonight / All these emotions (All these emotions) / It’s washin’ over me tonight, ah / Right here, right now / Iced up, bite down / Baby lock in right now / I want it right here / Right now”

Not much explanation is needed on this one, babes. With quite possibly the sexiest track on Renaissance as your namesake, your assignment for Leo season is to get outta your head (and get into bed).

Happy grooving!

LIBRA: “THIQUE”

“Ass getting bigger / Racks getting bigger / Cash getting larger / He thought he was loving me good, I told him, ‘Go harder’ / She thought she was killing that shit, I told her, ‘Go harder'”

The surface-level reason this song belongs to Libra risings:

Libra rules the butt, so the opening lyric really felt right from the jump.

The deeper, astrological reason this song belongs to Libra risings:

Leo season is shining new light on your 11th House of goals, so now is the time to go harder on manifesting and strategizing for the future—and yourself. The work you put in now will pay off in the long run. Don’t be afraid to dream big.

Mars, Uranus, and the North Node in Taurus are currently setting off fireworks in your 8th House, which traditionally rules sex and finances. Go ahead and use this firecracker energy to your advantage.

SCORPIO: “ALIEN SUPERSTAR”

“Unicorn is the uniform you put on / Eyes on you when you perform / Eyes on I when I put on / Mastermind and haute couture…I’m so obscure (Unique) / Masterpiece, genius”

As Leo season lights up your 10th House of public image, it’s time to shine—or at least appreciate your own miraculous light, Scorpio.

It’s been tempting to lean into hermit tendencies since Saturn’s transit into Aquarius. You’ve been working behind the scenes, addressing your 4th House’s shadows and mastering your unique emotional inner landscape. The work has not been easy.

Now is the time to look outward, step into the sunshine, and celebrate your magnificence. Eyes will always snap towards you when you take the stage. It’s up to you to gift yourself the chance to be seen.

SAGITTARIUS: “CHURCH GIRL”

“You know you got church in the mornin’ / But you doin’ God’s work, you goin’ in / She ain’t tryna hurt nobody (ooh) / She just tryna do the best she can”

Sweet, optimistic Sags, ruled by faithful Jupiter: This month is your time to connect with whatever higher power moves you while prioritizing pleasure during downtime.

Sun and Mercury in Leo will move through your 9th House of beliefs, philosophy, and higher learning, unleashing the ideal energy for exploring something bigger than yourself.

Let your mind wander wherever feels right. Whether you reach for prayer, meditation, or sacred new knowledge, know that you’ll be guided in the right direction. And when you need a little grounding during your spiritual growth, simply turn on this song, touch back down to earth, and dance.

CAPRICORN: “SUMMER RENAISSANCE”

“Boy, you never have a chance / If you make my body talk, I’ma leave you in a trance / Got you walking with a limp, bet this body make you dance / Dance, dance, dance / Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good / It’s so good”

I won’t lie, Caps. Virgos may appear to be the Chosen Ones when it comes to claiming Beyoncé’s hottest-and-heaviest track, but honestly? I see the most fun in the bedroom heading your way this Leo season.

Here’s why:

For starters, the Sun and Mercury will light up your 8th House of intimacy, guiding you towards bravery, vulnerability, and safety in revealing hidden sides of yourself.

Mars and Uranus will be burning hot in your 5th House of passionate romance.

All the while, Venus in Cancer will be sitting pretty in your 7th House of relationships. Think of Venus as your calming “love boat” this month: Its nurturing joy will be a steady, anchored presence and a safe haven floating above as you explore the depths of someone you love.

Cue a dreamy new chapter of bliss. Summer renaissance, indeed.

AQUARIUS: “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA”

issance #beyonce ♬ original sound – foxyyonceIG @foxyyonceig I want to inject this part of the song in my bloodstream, I want to tattoo the lyrics across my heartIt makes me feel like I’m on an island alone with my lover, gazing into each other’s eyes as the waves crash and the sun sets, casting an orange haze on both of us. There’s a cool ocean breeze but I feel warm inside. That’s the visual in my mind. Feel free to share what scenarios you thought of while listening! PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA Stream this beautiful song#plas ticoffthesofa #ren

“Say you won’t change / I love the little things that make you you / Ooh, the rest of the world is strange, stay in our lane / Just you and me and our family / I think you’re so cool”

As Leo season illuminates your 7th House of relationships, and Venus in Cancer transits your 6th House of day-to-day life, you’ll soon realize that soft, nurturing love is a space you can allow yourself to feel safe in. It’s not foolish to swoon. It’s OK to bask in the bliss!

August’s energy will make it easy to see everlasting light in others and for them to see the same in you. Take pleasure in the presence and loveable quirks of those you love.

Snuggle up at home (on the sofa, perhaps?) and take stock of the love in your life. Hold these reminders close. Let them be the secret weapon in your arsenal, Aquarius—this month and always.

PISCES: “PURE”

“It should cost a billion to look this good / But she make it look easy ‘cause she got it / You can find the one when the tempo good / Four, three, too fucking busy”

Pisces, you really do make it look goddamn easy. Leo season brings an uptick in your calendar events, but with the Sun and Mercury transiting through your 6th House of day-to-day responsibilities, you’ll maintain stability with a positive outlook.

Tap into Venus in Cancer’s creativity-boosting energy if Mars and Uranus spark surprises in your 3rd House of communication. You may feel short on time, but you’ve got the technique and patience to keep it all under control.

ARIES: “CUFF IT”

“Bet you you’ll see far / Bet you you’ll see stars / Bet you you’ll elevate / Bet you you’ll meet God / ‘Cause I feel like fallin’ in love / I’m in the mood to fuck somethin’ up”

Aries, your love already moves mountains. As Jupiter transits your 1st House and the Sun and Mercury light up your 5th House of passionate romance, your love just may stop the world.

Cuffing season comes early as cozy Venus in Cancer transits your 4th House of home and family, blending fiery passion with the fortifying feeling of coming home to the one you love.

Let loose and let love in. Go where you’ve never been, knowing that the glowing love you’ll feel is both destined and deserved.

TAURUS: “BREAK MY SOUL”

“I’m lookin’ for motivation / I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah / And I’m on that new vibration / I’m building my own foundation, yeah / Hold up, oh, baby, baby / You won’t break my soul”

It may feel like a big anthem to live up to, Taurus, but that’s precisely why it’s yours this month. You’ve got to dance out this mantra until you believe it.

The Sun and Mercury will transit your Leo 4th House, which can be thought of as your chart’s deepest point. It’s home to what’s “inside our shells.” Our innermost selves, our souls. With triumphant Mars working in tandem in your 1st House of personal expression, this month will see you sharing your inner light with the world, loudly and proudly.

In recent weeks, you’ve worked hard to release your shadows, doubts, and that voice inside that never spoke from love. You’re operating off of a sturdier emotional foundation now. Let’s see what else you can build.

GEMINI: “ALL UP IN YOUR MIND”

“I try to get all up in your mind (Yeah)”

Yeeeeeah, yeeeeah. Geminis are astrology’s brainiacs, making this track an obvious choice. But there’s some real foresight to be gleaned from the title for the month ahead, Gems.

Leo season will light up your 3rd House of communication with fiery, thought-provoking energy. The Sun and Mercury will keep your mind bright and busy—just like you like it.

Mars and Uranus, however, could stir up unwanted mental churn this month. Lurking in your 12th House of subconscious, shadows, and spiritual realms, this dynamite duo can provoke unexpected, seemingly eruptive emotions when they link up.

If you start to feel lost in the brain fog, remember where the sun is shining. Step outside (preferably barefoot), breathe deep, and get grounded. You’re in control of your own thoughts. Remember that.

CANCER: “COZY”

“She’s a god / She’s a hero / She’s survived all she been through / Confident, damn she lethal / Might a suggest you don’t fuck with my sis / ‘Cause she comfortable”

Last month’s mantras must have paid off, Cancer, because you’re finally feeling cozy, confident, and comfortable in your own skin. As you should.

While Venus radiates love from your 1st House of personal expression, the Sun and Mercury in Leo will illuminate your 2nd House’s brilliant, hard-won inner strength. Self-worth is the name of the game. Tap into the deep well you’ve found within yourself.

Career growth may bring unexpected changes to your standing in group organizations or long-term goals. Keep your focus sharp, but move towards expansion. You’ve survived all you’ve been through—now it’s time to thrive.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot