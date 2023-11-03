Gettr is hot for AI Lauren Boebert

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

1) Would you sit next to her in a theater?

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) created quite a stir when she was booted from the musical Beetlejuice after vaping and …. publicly carousing during the performance.

Surveillance video showed both Boebert and her date getting handsy, which led to plenty of memes and consternation about her behavior.

But it also raised a question floating around Gettr right now.

A user on the site, OHMichael, for reasons you won’t believe (seriously, read through), has been generating AI images of Lauren Boebert asking his quarter million followers, “would you sit in a theatre with her?”

The pics are provocative, with a computer-generated Boebert in short, sheer dresses. The consensus of Gettr’s user base is “yes.”

“Yes,” wrote “@edwardthevampire. “Yes,” wrote @GAR44.



Others were much more explicit in their response.

“Beside her, under her or anywhere she wants me.”

So why did OHMichael do it?

“These pictures below I posted yesterday are not real … If you fell for the A.I. photos, then you are as well falling for the Israel/Palestine photos posted everywhere because majority of what’s being put out coming out of the war on both sides is A.I. believe me or not.”

2) Seth Rich conspiracy theorists fund Seth conspiracy theorist

In the run-up to the 2016 election, and in its immediate aftermath, some of the most notorious conspiracy pushers online dedicated tremendous amounts of airtime and blog space to pushing the claim that a murdered DNC staffer, Seth Rich, was behind WikiLeaks’ release of Hillary Clinton’s emails. Rich was shot in a still unsolved burglary, but the timing, during the heat of the election, led some to speculate that the Clinton campaign was enacting revenge for the damaging dump.

One of the biggest pushers of the conspiracy was Matt Couch, who was forced in March 2018 toretract the numerous claims he made across his website the DC Patriot, where he even looped in Rich’s brother, claiming the two conspired to commit the crime.

“Today we retract and disavow our statements and we offer our apology to Mr. Rich and his family,” said Couch in a video he was required to post. “I take full responsibility for my actions … and would like to apologize to Mr. Rich and his family.”

However, the far-right hasn’t seemed to have abandoned Couch. According to a GiveSendGo, he recently had his leg amputated after being hospitalized with blood clots. The fundraiser wants $100,000 for a prosthetic leg.

The page even shouts out his conspiratorial work, noting “Matt fought for the truth since 2016, sacrificing it all with investigation into Fast & Furious [and] Seth Rich’s still unsolved murder.”

Wouldn’t you know it, one of the donors, Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit, was also instrumental in pushing the Seth Rich conspiracy.

He gave $200.

3) Pricey Police State

Recently, Rumble announced a big get.

Dinesh D’Souza’s new film, Police State, dubbed “his scariest and timeliest” work ever, would debut exclusively on Rumble. The feature-length film goes after Democrats and the deep state for their persecution of Republicans and Jan. 6 arrestees.



Only it wasn’t quite “streaming” on Rumble, it was available to purchase, for the low cost of $25. Not to buy, but to rent.

In the comments, even D’Souza fans were frustrated by the high cost.



“You have to click ‘buy access’ and pay 25 bucks…and you only get it for 72 hours? For that much you should have unlimited access or a DVD. WTF? Sorry, not going there. If it was 10 bucks I’d be watching it right now…”

“lol $24.99 to rent a movie? Nope.”

“Sorry, I’m not paying $25 for this. All of us are struggling to survive and to help restore all our countries,” wrote one, concluding with an admonishment for the ages. “NO PATRIOT HIDES HIS WORK BEHIND A PAYWALL.”