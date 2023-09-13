‘You are no more special than the next person’: ‘Beetlejuice’ cast member calls out Lauren Boebert for vaping during show

Firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was kicked out of the “Beetlejuice” musical in Denver after “causing a disturbance” on Sunday.

Venue officials told the Denver Post that two patrons were escorted out of the performance after vaping, singing, and recording after previously being issued a warning during the intermission.

Footage of Boebert being escorted out has been shared online, with one TikTok garnering 60,000 likes.

Boebert responded to the incident in an X post on Tuesday, writing: “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!”

She added: “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

One cast member from the show took to TikTok to express his thoughts about the incident.

“On Sunday night, I do remember somebody laughing very loudly and being very obnoxious and I do remember a couple times where flash photography went off, which if you are a theatergoer you know that is a big no-no,” actor Sean McManus said.

“The thing is that happens from time to time and we don’t usually think much of it,” he added. “Come to find out though, Ms. Boebert was the one taking pictures that night. Not only that, but she was caught vaping and singing along apparently during the show, which like, yes queen we love that you’re a fan but like it’s not a singalong, it is a musical.”

McManus said the situation was handled in a “diplomatic way” such that the cast wasn’t even aware someone had been escorted out.

“To be honest, I didn’t even realize this happened until reading the articles today,” he said. “So it was dealt with very professionally and there was not a big outburst that some might suggest had happened.”

McManus added one anecdote: the merchandise manager supposedly heard her say, “but you can’t do this to me, I’m a congresswoman.”

“Girl say what you want, but to be honest, you are no more special than the next person,” McManus responded.

He continued: “You bought a ticket just like everybody else and you are not entitled to make it your show. You paid to watch what’s going on in front of you not to be the spectacle yourself.”