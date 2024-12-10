Internet sleuths are convinced something is up with the arrest of Luigi Mangione. They say the eyebrows of the suspect, charged in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, will prove his innocence.

Mangione, 26, was charged with murder on Monday after being recognized while eating at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Police say Mangione had a three-page manifesto, ghost gun, and fake ID on him at the time.

Mangione’s alleged use of bullet casings inscribed with the words “deny,” “defend,” and “deposed” turned him into something of an icon among critics of the health insurance industry.

But some observers of the case are taking things a step further and insisting he’s innocent.

“I’m gonna be honest: this is starting to feel fake,” one person wrote on X Monday.

The post has racked up more than 200,000 likes and heaps of affirmative comments, with users suggesting he was paid off and or set up.

“How much they pay this guy lol,” asked one person.

“do you think he’s getting framed?” asked another user. “it all does feel a little rush to make it seem like they caught the guy.”

“If you honestly believe this bs story that they found the United Healthcare CEO’s killer FIVE days later still wearing the same clothes with the murder weapon on him, and a fucking written manifesto in his pocket, your functionally low I.Q.” argued someone else in a separate post.

“This has our 3 letter agencies written all over,” agreed another conspiracist, thinking police needed a win as the investigation dragged on. In his court hearing, Mangione alluded to some issues with the evidence, claiming money found on him may have been planted.

Others buying into the idea that Mangione is innocent are posting what they believe to be concrete proof he was not the assassin: zoomed-in photos of his brow line showing that while the killer had a clean gap between, Mangione appears to have had a unibrow.

“@NYPDnews @FBI the brows don’t match up!!! FREE LUIGI NOWWWW HE’S INNOCENT,” echoed one user.

“I need to see someone’s eyebrows grow back that fast in 5 days,” mused someone else.

“The fall guy,” stated one account in response to the brow pics.

Quipped one person: “If the brows don’t fit you have to acquit.”

