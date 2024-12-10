Conspiracy theorists outraged over fake story that Musk got booted from hospital over MAGA hat

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Featured Video

Was billionaire Elon Musk kicked out of a hospital for wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat? Conspiracy theorists sure seem to think so, even though it isn’t true.



The rumor began circulating on YouTube a few weeks back and alleged that Musk had shown up at the hospital after becoming a majority shareholder.



The video , which has a staggering 1.7 million views, spends nearly 35 minutes explaining the fabricated story with an AI -created narrator and image of Musk.



Titled “Hospital Manager Kicks Out Elon Musk For Wearing MAGA Hat, Unaware He Is The New Owner,” the video has been flooded with comments from users convinced that it’s true.



“It’s called a free country and you can wear whatever you want.PERIOD!!!” one commenter said.



“What a great example of leadership, kindness and respect! We all should learn from this story. What an asset he is for this country God bless him!!” another said of Musk.

Fake Elon Musk story spreads to X

Unsurprisingly, the fake story quickly made its way over to X, the Musk-ran platform known for spreading misinformation.



“What a wonderful story,” an X user said.



Yet the video does not cite a single source for the claim. And even the video’s description includes a notice from YouTube that the clip contains “altered or synthetic content.”



“Sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated,” a disclaimer reads.



A quick glance at the YouTube account, known as “Storytime with Falcao,” shows similar videos, including those that claim Musk’s hat had him kicked out of a bank, car dealership, and even off of an airplane.



Needless to say, it’s quite clear that these stories were all fabricated in an apparent effort to rack up views. And in the case of this one video, it worked.



So if one of your Musk-loving friends or family members ever claim that Musk was booted from a business for his MAGA hat, let them know that they’ve been bamboozled by AI scammers.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement