How to stream ‘Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail’

Go west, young lad.

Published Jul 13, 2021   Updated Jul 13, 2021, 12:01 pm CDT

The anthology series is having a bit of a moment. True Detective. Fargo. Everything Ryan Murphy touches. And while anthology dramas are great, what about comedy? Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail is the third entry in cable’s funniest anthology series.

Stream Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail Right Now

For the third time going, the world’s most unlikely comedy team is getting back together. Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass are doing the time warp to the tune of the mid 19th century.

Will the entire team make it? Or will the dangers of the frontier pick the team off one by one? This is the Oregon Trail, expect at least a little jeopardy––and a lot of dysentery.

Here’s everything you need to know to stream Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail.

Where to watch Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail is the third season of Miracle Workers. The first season was simply Miracle Workers. The second season was Miracle Workers: Dark Ages. All seasons feature much of the same cast including Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi. The third season is dubbed Oregon Trail, and will take place in 1844.

  • Airtime: Premiers Tuesday, July 13 at 10:30pm EST
  • Channel: TBS
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Cast: Daniel Radcliffe as Reverend Ezekiel Brown, Steve Buscemi as Benny the Teen, Geraldine Viswanathan as Prudence Aberdeen, Karan Soni as The Gunslinger, Jon Bass as Todd Aberdeen
  • Status: Pending

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail is available to stream on all services that have TBS. The most popular option is Hulu with Live TV, where you can watch the documentary for free when you sign up to try its ad-free service for 30 days.

Other services that offer TBS programming include Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, and YouTube TV. All of these services offer free trial periods which include access to Miracle Workers: The Oregon Trail.

Where to Stream TBS
Hulu Live TV
Hulu Live TV
Free Trial
$64.99 – $70.99 per month
Sling TV
Sling TV
Try Sling
$35 – $50 per month
AT&T TV NOW
AT&T TV NOW
Free Trial
$55-$80 per month
YouTube TV
YouTube TV
Free Trial
$64.99 per month
*First Published: Jul 13, 2021, 12:00 pm CDT

Jaime Carillo is a writer for Pure Nintendo and a plucky YouTube cook. He specializes in writing about console gaming and kitchen gadgets. It comes naturally, considering he's either wielding a massive cleaver or Switch Pro controller at any given point. When he's not cruising through a drive-thru at 2am, he's baking shokupan or whipping up a big pot of Japanese curry. He enjoys retro gaming, geopolitics, and Vic Berger videos.

