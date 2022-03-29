There’s been quite a bit of misinformation around the slap, aka Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars. Smith formally apologized on Monday. Rock has not issued any statement, though a fake one is floating around.

But one portion of audio from Smith and Rock’s surreal interaction has found some genuine virality on TikTok: When he boomed at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!” after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair. The actress shaved her head last year after dealing with hair loss.

The audio was applied to Starbucks workers and more.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jroddynotricch/video/7080502092393237802?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6891292833719813638

And because Smith spaced his threat so perfectly, it’s already seen several remixes.

If Diddy‘s to be believed, Rock and Smith have made amends. But, as pointed out elsewhere in the discourse, Rock still hasn’t apologized to Pinkett-Smith.