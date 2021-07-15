An ATM (L), a man looking into camera (C), and a bank vault (R).

@professormometer/TikTok

‘Great security, Wells Fargo’: TikToker films bank left unlocked after employees go home for the day

'There's nobody here.'

Kahron Spearman 

Kahron Spearman

Internet Culture

Published Jul 15, 2021   Updated Jul 15, 2021, 2:58 pm CDT

A viral TikTok video shows a man finding a Wells Fargo bank branch completely unlocked after making an ATM deposit.

Featured Video Hide

Filmed and posted by @professormometer, he starts the video standing in front of an ATM at a Connecticut bank branch.

Advertisement Hide

“I thought it was interesting that I made a deposit, and it wouldn’t give me a receipt or my card back,” he says. “Offered me to either have a new card shipped in the mail or go inside the branch.”

@professormometer

Great Security Wells Fargo!#wellsfargo

♬ original sound – Gofundme: Help Rosa Education

He walks around to the Wells Fargo bank branch door, and he walks in as an average person would. As he walks in, the deadbolt lock on the door is extended but the door was not shut properly, suggesting the closing employee had attempted to lock up.

Advertisement Hide

The bank’s weekend hours extend only to Saturday, from 9am to noon. Judging by the relative time of day that he walks in, it means the branch was unsecured over 16 hours or more.

“And I walked inside my Wells Fargo branch, and I noticed the damnedest thing—there’s nobody here,” he continues as he shows an empty branch, with everything, including the vault, open to see.

“Could it possibly be because it’s Sunday?” he asks.

Sarcastically, he quips, “Great security, Wells Fargo.”

Advertisement Hide

Wells Fargo is currently enmeshed in criticism over its closing of all personal credit lines, which may damage the credit scores of thousands of customers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wells Fargo and @professormometer.

Today’s top stories

‘So unorganized and unprofessional’: TikToker urges people not to sell their car to CarMax
Video: Cop yells ‘You’re about to die, my friend!’ before fatally shooting man in police station
‘Now he’ll think twice before doing that to another girl’: TikTok shows man putting hands around woman’s neck, her boyfriend decides to return the favor
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jul 15, 2021, 2:12 pm CDT

Kahron Spearman

Kahron Spearman is a music/film critic and copywriter. His feature work can be regularly found in 'The Austin Chronicle'.

Kahron Spearman