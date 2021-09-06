‘No civilian should ever attempt to fight a Waffle House cook’: Viral video shows Waffle House employee and customer fighting

A viral video of an altercation between a Waffle House employee and customer has viewers wondering if all Waffle House workers are trained fighters.

The video was originally uploaded to Twitter by ATL Uncensored, a social media brand that posts video submissions of news around Atlanta. In the video, a group of women are seen arguing with a male customer. It’s unclear what was said before the video started, but one of the women can be heard saying, “You should never say that.” She’s later heard saying “let it go” after another woman engages with the man.

Waffle House on Buford Hwy was turnt 🧇 pic.twitter.com/Zxi2Wpd2Ew — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) September 5, 2021

The video then cuts to a Waffle House employee pulling the male customer out of his seat and pushing him toward the exit. The customer throws the first punch, but the Waffle House employee quickly turns the tables, giving the customer a beatdown.

The video garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, making its way to the trending page, and viewers had a lot of jokes about the restaurant’s tough workers.

‘I’ve never seen a Waffle House employee lose a fight that’s all I’m saying,” @Gods_key wrote.

I’ve never seen a Waffle House employee lose a fight that’s all I’m saying pic.twitter.com/IQ3yYsbcG3 — RV (@Gods__key) September 6, 2021

Waffle House job interviews be giving pic.twitter.com/3qv4DdVJBf — Certified Public Accountant (@cxrodge3) September 6, 2021

Saw Waffle House trending and got nervous an employee got hurt during the nightly Waffle House cage match but Waffle House employees are the undefeated heavyweight champions of the world. pic.twitter.com/yXX8Y4vsuh — Denzel NotDead (@DenzelNotdead) September 6, 2021

waffle house the only place that u can fight at work and not get fired — MRS. KEROSENE (@theogmuvacreep) September 6, 2021

No civilian should ever attempt to fight a Waffle House cook https://t.co/84862NSY1a — Ron (@Ron_KWC) September 6, 2021

Does Waffle House train their employees in hand to hand combat? I feel like anytime I see a Waffle House fight video the most fearsome hands are those of the employees — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) September 6, 2021

The restaurant has a notorious reputation for chaotic fights. The Daily Dot reported on an altercation at a different Waffle House location last month. And last year, another fight between a Waffle House employee and customer went viral on Reddit.

One user, who says they are a former employee, said, plain and simple, Waffle House workers are “not someone to be fucked with.”

As a former employee of Waffle House, imma let yall know… leave the workers alone. We already going thru shit… we work at Waffle House. More than likely on probation and late on the bills and got a half smoked Newport in they apron. Not someone to be fucked with. — canary (@fienixtaranova) September 6, 2021

