‘She wanted the employee to clean it’: Viral TikTok shows woman’s dog peed inside a Trader Joe’s, sparking debate

Viral TikTok footage shows that a woman’s dog peed inside a Trader Joe’s, prompting a debate among viewers about why people bring their dogs everywhere.

User @special_head, also known as “Mole Man,” posted the video, which received about 939,000 views on TikTok as of Sunday.

In the video, a Trader Joe’s employee can be seen and heard yelling, “Is this anybody’s dog?” while gesturing to the dog standing near a full grocery cart. A puddle of the dog’s pee can be seen under the cart.

A woman stepped out from around a corner to claim the dog, and the employee told her, “Your dog just peed on the floor ma’am.” The woman said, “I know, I know.”

Then the employee added, “And just so you know, dogs are not allowed in here.”

As the footage cut off, the woman seems to be pulling her dog closer to her by the leash but made no move to clean up the urine. According to the video’s caption, she wanted the employee to clean up the dog’s mess.

It’s unclear if the dog owner cleaned up after her pet. In the video’s comments, viewers praised the Trader Joe’s employee for calling the woman out.

“Shout out to the employee for calling this out. This is the reason why it’s service dogs only. Service dogs are trained to hold their bladder,” one viewer commented.

Some viewers said the “need to take your pet everywhere” is getting out of control.

“Very bizarre to me that people think they can brings dog anywhere now. Ten years ago would just assume no pets allowed,” one TikToker commented.

Another viewer said, “Idk I just feel like there’s certain things you do without a pet and grocery shopping is one of them.”

Someone else wrote, “As far as I know non service dogs aren’t allowed where food is sold right? And if your dogs peeing on the floor it’s not a service dog.”

TikTok user @special_head did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

