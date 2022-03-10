young woman in scrubs placing stethoscope into bag with background of a "Target starting pay raised to $24 per hour" news story (l&r) target logo (c)

‘More than what I make.. bye medical field’: Viral TikTok about how Target raised starting wages to as much as $24 an hour sparks debate

This nurse went viral after pointing out that Target pays more than her job.

Published Mar 10, 2022

Some Target stores are raising their hourly starting wage, inspiring a viral response from one TikToker. If Target pays better than being a nurse, then why should she stay in the medical field?

“@target where should I send my resume?” wrote TikToker @thatnurseriley, posing in front of a news article with the headline, “Target starting pay raised to $24.” Lip-syncing along to audio saying “That’ll do it,” she takes off her stethoscope and shoves it into her handbag, pretending to quit her nursing job.

Her TikTok struck a nerve, attracting 2.2 million views in less than a week. People have strong views about minimum wage increases—and some voiced doubts about whether the “$24 per hour at Target” headline is actually accurate.

@thatnurseriley

@target where should I send my resume? #nurse #nursesoftiktok #fyp #greenscreen #targetfinds #targetmusthaves

♬ original sound – prettyaxme

“me, as a target employee, wondering where my 24 per hour is,” one commenter wrote, accompanied by a laughing emoji. “Up to $24/r only in certain cities and certain positions,” wrote another, adding: “Target also doesn’t guarantee full time hours.”

“As someone who works at target, it’s a PR stunt. Don’t believe a word they say,” another urged.

However some commenters did sympathize with @thatnurseriley, saying that they were also underpaid while working as nurses. “To think I started as an RN on an understaffed med surg floor for less,” wrote one. “More than what I make.. bye medical field,” another commenter agreed.

The headline screencapped in this TikTok comes from a news story on al.com, and the text of the article includes a caveat. Target isn’t increasing everyone’s starting wage to $24. That’s actually the top end of the scale, with starting wages ranging from $15 to $24. And as many of @thatnurseriley’s commenters pointed out, an hourly wage doesn’t mean much if you’re not guaranteed full-time hours. “$24 starting wage” makes for a good headline, but it doesn’t reflect the reality of working retail.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thatnurseriley via TikTok comment and Target’s press department via email.

*First Published: Mar 10, 2022, 9:21 am CST

