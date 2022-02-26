‘When you got to Starbucks for the impossible meatless’: Viral TikTok shows how vegetarians can tell if they got correct sandwich

It’s admittedly hard to tell the difference between meat and impossible meat. They look very similar. When a TikToker ordered a meatless sandwich from Starbucks, she was unsure whether she got the right one—she turned to viewers.

The creator records herself eating a breakfast sandwich with text on the screen that says, “When you got to Starbucks for the impossible meatless sandwich egg sandwich but you aren’t even sure if they gave you the right one, but at this point, you don’t want to know if you’re breaking your vegetarian pledge because you already ate some.”

Her video resonated with thousands of people, who watched and liked the video, racking up over 124,000 views. The comments section saw multiple current and former Starbucks employees reassure her that she indeed received the correct sandwich based on the bread. “That’s definitely the right one, it’s the only one with that kind of bun on it and it is meatless!” one person left a comment saying.

“I’ve had the same thought but it’s just a really close imitation!” another person wrote.

So how can vegans and vegetarians make sure they aren’t accidentally eating beef or bacon? Look for the “artisan sesame ciabatta bun,” which is featured on the impossible sandwich. Basically, the one with the indented marks on it.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

