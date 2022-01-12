‘Such a beautiful soul’: TikTok star Rory Teasley dead at 28 following altercation with boyfriend

TikTok influencer Rory Teasley has reportedly died at 28 after being strangled by his boyfriend of 10 years during a fight over a video game.
The New York Post reported that Teasley’s boyfriend, Docquen Jovo Watkins, called the police just before midnight on Jan. 6 to report that the two had gotten into a fight and Teasley was now “sleeping” on a couch. When officers arrived at their apartment in Pontiac, a northern suburb of metro Detroit, Teasley was unconscious and not breathing.
He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
Watkins reportedly choked Teasley during an argument over the video game Overwatch. Watkins was charged with homicide and is being held without bond until a Jan. 18 court hearing for a probable cause interference.
Known as user @too2pump4tv on TikTok, Teasley described himself as “Everybody Gay Bestfriend” in his bio. He was famous for posting dance and comedy videos and gained a following of about 222,000 on the platform.
His most recent video on TikTok, which was posted the day he died, poked fun at the reality of approaching 30 years old.
@too2pump4tv Getting Old A Mf 😭😭😭🤣🤣‼️😩 #Fyp #ForYouPage #2Pump4Tv #Old #routine #journaling #bye2021 #fitcheck #2021recap ♬ Floor Cracking (Building Wall Ceiling Ground Concrete House Crack Noise Clip) [Sound Effect] – Finnolia Sound Effects
In the wake of his death, fans have commented on the post, mourning the TikTok star.
“NOOOO I JUST HEARD HE PASSED,” one fan commented.
“It’s sad you didn’t even get to make it to 30… we love u rory,” another person said.
One user wrote, “The whole city is hurt but best believe justice will be served!!!! We luv you baby rest in power.”
