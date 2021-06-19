‘That place is actually pretty legit’: TikToker shares Disney food hack—but some viewers aren’t convinced

TikToker Thomas, or @nomwiththomas, shared a Disney “hack” for getting cheap food at Disneyland that went viral, receiving over two million views.

“Forget paying twenty dollars for Tortillas Joe,” Thomas said, referring to Tortilla Jo’s, a popular Mexican restaurant in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California.

The taqueria next door to the restaurant offers $10 loaded nachos and $11 burritos, Thomas said.

Taqueria at Tortilla Jo’s is actually the quick service location of Tortilla Jo’s that offers customizable burritos and tacos. Tortilla Jo’s meal pricing ranges from $15 to $34.99, while the taqueria’s meal pricing ranges from $14.99 and below, according to the Disneyland website.

Some folks on TikTok say that’s still too much to pay for a burrito, calling Disney food “overpriced” and a “money pit.”

“Or you could not go to Disney and get that food for 5 bucks,” one user commented on the video.

“11 dollars?!!!! Bruh my taqueria got 8 dollar burritos and 6 dollar tortas,” another said.

Some viewers were more appreciative, saying they were excited to try the “hack.”

“Thanks! Gotta go now,” one said.

Another commented, “Yeah that place is actually pretty legit.”

Several users wondered which Disney theme park the taqueria was at, and Thomas clarified that it was located at Disneyland in California.

