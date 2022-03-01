‘Your parents donated all your photos man’: Viral TikTok shows a person’s childhood pictures being sold at thrift store

A family may have some explaining to do after a TikToker posted a video seemingly showing picture frames with someone’s childhood photos being sold at a thrift store. Viewers came up with their own theories about how the pictures got there.

Rachel’s (@racheltaughtme) video shows a number of portraits showing a young boy. “[Whose] son is this,” the text on the video reads with crying laughter emojis. “Your parents donated all your photos man.”

The video received 2 million views. The caption reads, “I’m sure there is reasonable explanation to all of this.” Many commenters speculated on what exactly the excuse would be, offering up possible scenarios of how the photos ended up there.

“What if he died and it made them sad to look at?” one person questioned.

Another person wrote, “They could have been in a repossessed storage locker or from a tenant who was evicted and wasn’t able to retrieve their belongings.”

Some people took a much more light-hearted approach and joked about purchasing them.

“I’d buy them, hang em up at home, and have a story about my son who’s a space astronaut who’s onboard the outer space station rocket. Papa so proud,” one person quipped.

Someone else replied to the video simply saying, “Emotional damage [skull emoji]”

It’s still unclear who the photos belong to. The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment but did not immediately receive a response.

