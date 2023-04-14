‘The most stressful moment in my life’: Cop crawls into sewer to retrieve Taylor Swift tickets after fan’s phone fell in

The process of getting tickets to Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour was stressful on its own but a TikTok from Swift’s Arlington, Texas stop showed another stressful moment.

The account @alexandjennika posted a video earlier this week showing a police officer crawling out of a manhole after a fan allegedly dropped her phone into the gutter. (Tickets for the tour are digital only.) Two women stand next to the manhole, and one high-fives the cop after he emerges. The TikTok has more than 520,000 views as of Friday.

In the comments section, a woman named Adriene Davidson claims that it was her phone that fell into the gutter. On Thursday, she posted a video about what happened and cleared up some confusion in the comments, saying that she’d taken a rideshare to the concert, and the driver dropped them off directly in front of a gutter.

When Davidson climbed out of the car, she says her “phone went out of [her] bag and just straight down the gutter.” Davidson says she called 911 and was put “on hold.” She then apparently found the cop, who’s featured in the video, who she says handed her the phone before he crawled out. We reached out to Davidson for comment via email.

There have been quite a few other Eras Tour TikToks, including fans showing their pricey “unobstructed view” seats that were anything but. In another viral video from the Arlington stop, a couple can be seen grinding on each other in the nosebleed seats.