group of people standing outside of sewer as cop pokes head out with caption 'These girls accidentally dropped their Taylor Swift tickets down the sewer and this cop crawled down and GOT THEM' (l) Taylor Swift singing holding microphone in front of purple background (c) group of people standing outside of sewer as cop gets out with caption 'These girls accidentally dropped their Taylor Swift tickets down the sewer and this cop crawled down and GOT THEM' (r)

Brian Friedman/Shutterstock @alexandjennika/TikTok (Licensed) by Caterina Cox

‘The most stressful moment in my life’: Cop crawls into sewer to retrieve Taylor Swift tickets after fan’s phone fell in

'This was the scariest moment of my life and I just relived it all over again on my fyp.'

Internet Culture

Posted on Apr 14, 2023

The process of getting tickets to Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour was stressful on its own but a TikTok from Swift’s Arlington, Texas stop showed another stressful moment.

The account @alexandjennika posted a video earlier this week showing a police officer crawling out of a manhole after a fan allegedly dropped her phone into the gutter. (Tickets for the tour are digital only.) Two women stand next to the manhole, and one high-fives the cop after he emerges. The TikTok has more than 520,000 views as of Friday.

@alexandjennika HE SAVED THE DAY!! #erastour #taylorswift #arlington #texas #taylorsversion #taylornation #copsave #tickets #taylorswifttickets #tampa #merchline #tswift #erasoutfit ♬ Vigilante Shit – Taylor Swift

In the comments section, a woman named Adriene Davidson claims that it was her phone that fell into the gutter. On Thursday, she posted a video about what happened and cleared up some confusion in the comments, saying that she’d taken a rideshare to the concert, and the driver dropped them off directly in front of a gutter.

When Davidson climbed out of the car, she says her “phone went out of [her] bag and just straight down the gutter.” Davidson says she called 911 and was put “on hold.” She then apparently found the cop, who’s featured in the video, who she says handed her the phone before he crawled out. We reached out to Davidson for comment via email.

@adrienedavidson #stitch with @alexandjennika and now the most stressful moment in my life is on the internet. #erastour #tserastourarlington #taylorswift #swifttok @taylorswift @taylornation ♬ Vigilante Shit – Taylor Swift

There have been quite a few other Eras Tour TikToks, including fans showing their pricey “unobstructed view” seats that were anything but. In another viral video from the Arlington stop, a couple can be seen grinding on each other in the nosebleed seats.

*First Published: Apr 14, 2023, 2:53 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

