‘I have seen enough from Texas already’: Video of duo grinding to Taylor Swift goes viral

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is in full swing, with clips of her performances posted by fans giving us plenty of FOMO. But sometimes, those clips also capture what’s happening in the stands.

At Swift’s recent stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, TikToker @livymadethis posted a brief video of a couple dancing in the crowd near her section as Swift performed “…Ready For It?” @livymadethis was seated high up in the stands and on the far side of the stadium—close to where the allotted seating for fans stopped—so hundreds of empty seats are visible.

Many people in the crowd are dancing or filming the show from their phones. But in the next section over, two people grinding against each other, a vast contrast to most of the people around them. Nobody seems to acknowledge it in the moment, but @livymadethis turns the camera on herself at one point and starts laughing.

“Dropping it low at Tswift for free,” she wrote.

Commenters were mixed between being perplexed about the dancers and amusement over the fact that nobody acknowledges how they’re dancing compared to others around them.

“I think in their heads Taylor was singing pony by [sic] genuine 💀,” one person suggested.

Her video has been viewed more than 106,000 times on TikTok, but it really blew up on Twitter, where one upload has been viewed more than 8 million times.

I HAVE SEEN ENOUGH FROM TEXAS ALREADY. pic.twitter.com/r0rnqh7fcp — courtney!!! ✰ 55 (@ttwaswift) April 1, 2023

The original TikTok video gives you all the context you need: It’s a Swift concert, and the event occurs during “…Ready For It?” But removed far away enough from the context of Swiftie Twitter, it’s the perfect foil to set up a surprise for those who might first catch the video on mute.

“Nothing could’ve prepared me for the song I heard,” @pray2mecca wrote.

seeing the silent video preview and then clicking on it to learn this was a taylor swift concert really threw me pic.twitter.com/eRMTbzj5y0 — matt (@mattxiv) April 2, 2023

But others also had questions.

“she literally has no song where they need to be doing that shit,” @yassnito tweeted.

And we now know how it plays when the Swift song is replaced, proving that cringe dancing will always play as a meme no matter the context.

yes they do (willow reggaeton remix) lol pic.twitter.com/qzri8jU1ap — lucas folie à deux (@luccasvevo) April 1, 2023