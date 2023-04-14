‘It’s honestly criminal’: Fans say they got completely obstructed view at Taylor Swift concert they paid $700 for

Ask any Swiftie, and they’ll say that there’s no such thing as “bad seats” at a Taylor Swift concert.

Many would be happy in the nosebleed seats, the parking lot, or even the janitor’s cart.

But what about a completely obstructed view that doesn’t even face the stage? That’s what a section of fans was stuck staring at during one of the recent stops of Taylor’s Eras tour.

This was all captured in a viral video posted by Mya (@totally.not.mya). By Wednesday, it had been viewed more than 3 million times and counting. The Daily Dot reached out to Mya via TikTok comment.

“This is so foul but we still love mother taylor,” the caption read.

At first glance, one might think that Mya and her friend were seated backstage, as their view was nothing but a large screen and concert equipment. “Love my $700 ‘unobstructed view’ for taylor swifts eras tour,” the text overlay joked.

In the comments, viewers were absolutely baffled that the tickets for that kind of “view” were allowed to be sold.

“It’s honestly criminal they sold those seats,” a user commented.

“There is no reason they should sell these tickets honestly,” another added.

“You’re literally the crew,” a third comment, making reference to all of the backstage equipment.

The fact that Mya paid $700 for the tickets was another point of contention.

“I would pay no more than $30 for those seats that should be illegal that you payed $700. That’s my RENT,” a user shared.

“Those shoulda been $20 tickets,” another added.

Mya’s seat may have been bad, but some viewers encouraged her to “shake it off.”

“You can say you were backstage at the eras tour,” one user wrote.

Another pointed out that they would probably see Taylor getting out of the janitor’s cart. They were referring to Taylor’s allegedly elaborate way of getting to the stage without being seen.

While it was a wild rumor at first, the singer’s scheme was apparently confirmed in a viral TikTok video.

Mya’s seat fiasco is simply another downfall to Taylor’s tour, which has been full of controversy since the beginning.

First, Ticketmastergate left Swifties feeling like they were fighting “The Great War.” This all began after the highly-anticipated pre-sale opened to 14 million people (many of whom were bots) instead of the 1.5 million “verified” fans.

“Extraordinarily high demands” and “insufficient ticket inventor” caused Ticketmaster to cancel the public sale of the Eras tour. Naturally, this angered fans who had been excited to see Taylor perform her first tour since 2018. This left them with only one other opinion: to purchase resale tickets at ridiculously high prices.

While it’s not confirmed whether Mya’s tickets were resale, she did provide fans with a somewhat positive update.

In another video, she shared that she caught a glimpse of Taylor in person and that security gave her one of Taylor’s guitar picks.