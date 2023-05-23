Taylor Swift fan goes viral on TikTok for eating a hot dog for each era on the singer’s tour

If you feel like this spring has been decidedly different, you’re not wrong. While all the normal spring things have been happening, something more chaotic has been seeping into the now verdant landscape, and that’s the shenanigans of millions of Swifties. Taylor Swift has been breaking records and causing a commotion city by city since her Eras tour kicked off, but what’s being showcased more than anything is the intense dedication of her fans.

One fan in particular recently took his love of Swift and combined it with his love of hot dogs in a now-viral video with 1.2 million views in less than 24 hours so far. TikTok user @throatgoatnancyreagan (lol) brought nine hot dogs to Taylor’s show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and ceremonially ate one to celebrate each era of the singer’s illustrious career. He posted the caption, “it was a struggle to get these down past number 6 but i am nothing if not committed to a bit.”

And committed he was. He ate a hot dog for Lover, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, Folklore, 1989, and Midnights—in that order. For each dog, he filmed a bit of the stage and then turned the camera around to show himself consuming the nine hot dogs. In the comments, he referenced the hot dogs as his “emotional support dogs.” One commenter wanted to know, “Bestie how much did this cost?” He responded, “$52.65 on the dogs with a tip. i spent more on beer lol.” Another user wanted to know if each Era had a different condiment, but we weren’t given the answer to that. The mood in the comments though was supportive with fans of the video making remarks like “Iconic” and “Thank you for your service.”

It’s been hard to miss the antics surrounding this massive tour. From Swift playing until 2 a.m. in the rain in Nashville, to other viral TikToks like this one of a train commuter reacting to getting bombarded with Swifties leaving the show in Atlanta, to Swift’s reaction to a security guard harassing fans becoming a viral TikTok sound—the drama of the Eras tour is all around us. Cheers to a Swiftie summer as the weather warms and we’re only guaranteed more Eras headlines.