TikTok gets creative with Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood (Security Guard Version)’

'My entire fyp is Taylor yelling at that security guard but from different povs.'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on May 17, 2023

A lot of things happened at Taylor Swift‘s Philly Eras Tour stop, but her mid-song interaction with a security guard has now produced a viral TikTok sound.

Briana Layfield, one of the concertgoers who witnessed the security guard being aggressive with fans near a barrier during “Bad Blood,” thanked Swift for calling him out, and the top comment on the post reads, “Bad Blood (Security Guard Version) (Taylor’s Angry Version) (From The Tour),” a reference to how Swift titled her re-recorded albums.

Creators took that comment, and Layfield’s audio, and ran with it.

“Everyone loves the Hey Stop! But I personally love the She wasn’t doing anything!,” said one commenter on a creatively edited TikTok from @pokemonmasterzo, which has more than 670,000 views.

Others applied the sound to parenting, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and at-home performances.

@breanneallarie Replying to @itsallhappening05 so many requests for this one! Protect @Taylor Swift at all costs! 🙌🏽🎤 #theerasathome #theerastour #taylornation #badbloodtaylorswift #phillytheerastour #tstheerastourphilly #badbloodtaylorsversion #swifttok ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

Alternate versions of the audio are also going around, including one from a Swift fan page that’s been used in more than 1,400 TikToks. There’s also now merch.

@biteable My dog during the day: Silent. My dog when I’m on a call: Zoomies #corporatetiktok #corporate #corporatelife #corporateproblems #corporatemillenial #9to5life #9to5 #corporatehumor #corporatetok #corporatejokes #wfhproblems #wfhstruggles #wfhcheck #workfromhome #workfromanywhere #remoteworker #wfh #corporatelifemillenials #workfromhomelife ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

Layfield did post a part 2 where she talks about the incident in more detail, and says the guard in question was “whisked” away by someone else after the interaction, which was apparently captured by others at the show.

*First Published: May 17, 2023, 1:05 pm CDT

