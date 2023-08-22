dog being spun by owner (l) turtle being spun by owner (c) cat being spun by owner with caption 'My phone dropped & it looks like i launched her' (r)

‘HE WAS SCREAMING’: Taylor Swift’s ‘August’ is now being used to torment pets on TikTok

Taylor Swift's 'August' strikes again, but some of these pets don't seem like Swifties.

Posted on Aug 22, 2023

Taylor Swift‘s “August” started recirculating at the beginning of the month, as it has since its release in the summer of 2020, and became a meme. But a new TikTok trend involving the song is producing dizzying results.

While TikToker Mikaela Bisson posted the song on Aug. 6, as the soundtrack to an epic jet ski shot, the majority of videos under the sound now show people picking up their pets and spinning them around to it, possibly leaning into the romantic vibe of the song, with varying degrees of cooperation from the pets. The sound has been used in more than 90,000 TikToks.

@heavenlymyers I just know she’s tired of me😂 #fyp #catsoftiktok #taylorswift ♬ original sound – Mikaela Bisson
@horizontalgirl he’s gonna throw up on me #frenchie #august #capcut ♬ original sound – Mikaela Bisson

You can definitely see the horror and confusion in some of the pets’ eyes. The trend also requires the creative placement of the camera, for the 360-degree spin.

@okirobi #taylorswift #august ♬ original sound – Mikaela Bisson
@sabz.i

i don’t think i did this right

♬ original sound – Mikaela Bisson

This isn’t quite a “Kim Kardashian” level of pet torment, but hopefully, these poor pets didn’t have to do too many takes to Taylor Swift’s “August.”

