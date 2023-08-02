Swifties are marking the start of ‘August’ in meme fashion

Insert a date or month into a piece of pop culture, and it’s almost guaranteed to live on the internet forever. For the past few years, a Taylor Swift song struck a claim on the entire month of August, which fans celebrated with aplomb and memes aplenty.

“August” is one of the songs from Swift’s eighth album Folklore, and while it wasn’t one of the album’s singles, it’s still very much beloved by fans: It speaks to a specific mindset as summer starts to draw to a close.

Since Folklore was released in July 2020, interest in the song has increased every August, according to Google Trends. But this year, Swift joined in on the fun.

get in the car it’s august — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 1, 2023

But even before Swift marked the start of August, people were anticipating when they could fully embody the spirit of “August” and spend the next 31 days playing the song on repeat.

It’s officially august by taylor swift month pic.twitter.com/8plp69hepE — kadriye (@tayspetsch) July 31, 2023

august by Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/hYPDF8D83a — Ron (@midnightstrack2) July 31, 2023

Fans are also quoting lyrics at one another, which included the opening lyrics of “salt air”

happy salt air season everyone pic.twitter.com/PCJ9gKcaYf — jessi ⸆⸉ is seeing taylor (@3vermores) August 1, 2023

salt air and the rust on your door, i never needed anything more pic.twitter.com/CM1kaKxBrB — belén ✵. . ✦⋆ .. ˚· . ⋆ ˚ · (@beluIibelula) August 1, 2023

They’re celebrating the start of “August” on TikTok, too. One video showed a fan grabbing salt from the pantry and tossing it into the air to create that fresh salt air smell.

Another anticipated putting it on repeat at midnight on August 1.

The song reportedly had its biggest-ever day on Spotify with over 5 million streams. And with August just beginning, “August” could very well get even bigger. And we never needed anything more.