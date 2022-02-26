‘The world’s most expensive Taco Bell order’: Viral TikTok shows drive-thru customer being charged $5,555 for quesadilla

One Taco Bell customer was perplexed after seeing the costly bill for her drive-thru order. She posted the incident in a viral TikTok two days ago that has since garnered 534,000 views.

The video started with TikToker Kenzie Rae (@kenzieraephoto) zooming in on the Taco Bell drive-thru screen. The order showed a beefy five-layer burrito being rung up at $2.49 and a chicken quesadilla charged at $5,555.49. The tax was $361.27, bringing the total cost of the order to $5,919.25.

“Hold on, that’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen,” Kenzie said in her video. “I think that would have to be the world’s most expensive Taco Bell order.”

After a long pause, Kenzie asserted that she would “like to not pay $5,000 for a chicken quesadilla.” After another beat, the worker taking her order asked Kenzie for “just one second,” presumably to figure out what happened.

According to the Taco Bell website, chicken quesadillas start at $4.19. It’s unclear how the system processed the item as $5,555.49, but it appears to be a mistake.

Viewers sympathized with the drive-thru worker, who they believed was at a loss for what to do in the situation.

“The way I know they turned off their headset and screamed,” one person wrote.

“She was in there staring at her screen absolutely BAFFLED and had no idea how to fix it,” another speculated.

“You know the employee panicking because 1. Why is it that price? 2. Corporate is gonna ask why there was a cancelled $5,000 order and investigate,” a commenter guessed.

Others made inflation jokes, while a few believed they wouldn’t even notice until they checked their bank accounts later.

“Inflation really be hitting chicken prices,” one viewer quipped.

“The worst part is I wouldn’t have even looked at the price and would’ve been charged $5k and then seen it afterward and cried,” another said.”

Overall, people were just as baffled as Kenzie.

“The whole menu altogether isn’t even that expensive,” a viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to both Kenzie and Taco Bell via email to see if the matter was resolved.

