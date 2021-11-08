‘Know when to walk away’: 2 drivers face-off with a sword vs. assault rifle in road rage incident gone wrong

Two enraged drivers face-off with a sword and an alleged AK-15 after getting into an argument in a viral video originally posted on Reddit.

Reddit user @n_az_n’s 26-second video shows two drivers pulled over on the side of the road. One man is waving what appears to be a samurai sword while yelling at the other, and the other man responds by opening his trunk and pulling out what the poster identifies as an alleged AK-15.

The man with a samurai sword is agitatedly shouting at the other driver as he swings the sword over his head. However, the other driver seems nonplussed and doesn’t flinch. As the sword-wielding man repeatedly makes gestures at the other driver before retreating to his car, the other driver pops his trunk open and retrieves a rifle.

The man filming the incident is watching from his vehicle, while listening to Drake, and wisely leaves the scene as the arms race escalates. It’s unclear where this takes place, but the assumption online is the United States.

While it was recorded too far away to hear the two driver’s conversation, throughout the video viewers can hear @n_az_n’s on-the-scene narration.

“What he finna get? He getting a gun,” says @n_az_n.

“Oh shit.”

The video has been upvoted over 21,400 times on Reddit since posting this morning.

Some of the 1,300 commenters pointed out that the sword didn’t look real.

“I mean, the thing folded just from coming into contact with the road. He wouldn’t have needed the AK for this fight,” says @twinsterblue.

“It’s not a sword lol. More like a really long drywall saw or foam saw,” says @Canadaprime.

Others found it a great example of knowing when to back down from a confrontation.

“Know when to walk away, and know when to run,” says @jwaterboyk.

“If you go at someone with a sword and he doesn’t flinch. You already lost,” says @ihatelifetoo.

The Daily Dot reached out to Redditor @n_az_n for comment. The clip appears to be recent: It’s just been posted to LAD Bible, Leaked Reality, and YouTube as of Monday afternoon.

Today’s Top Stories