‘I’m never gonna get it again’: Subway worker shows how rotisserie chicken gets prepared in viral TikTok

For the last few months, the TikTok account secrets_of_subway0 has been documenting how certain Subway menu items are made, drawing in more than 70,000 followers and eliciting both horror and fascination.

Its latest viral TikTok, posted Oct. 28, starts with a formal greeting—”All right, motherfuckers”—before launching into the prep of pre-packaged rotisserie chicken chunks. Spoiler: You basically dump it into a serving dish and mash it up.

“It’s so fucking disgusting, honestly,” a male employee says, squeezing the flesh-colored chunks with his gloved hands. “It’s fucking trash.”

“Never going to eat there again,” one commenter said.

“I always get the rotisserie chicken and now im never gonna get it again,” another said.

Many of the comments on the TikTok express disappointment that there’s a new voiceover for the account; previously, a woman did the narration, going back to the first TikTok on Aug. 29. On Sept. 3, she first showed how the rotisserie chicken is made, though her tutorial is decidedly more calming.

It appears these videos come from the same Subway store —the woman says “my co-worker” in one video —and the TikTok bio lists California. Even more unsettling than the rotisserie chicken prep is another video from Aug. 29, showing how the tuna is made. That video has more than 8 million views.

In the fist video on the account, she shows how the teriyaki chicken is prepared and says it smells like a “musty oil change.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Subway and secrets_of_subway0 for comment.

