‘That’s a cloud Frappuccino’: People are dragging this Starbucks order of water with whipped cream

A now-viral Starbucks order is sending Twitter users into disarray.
On Dec. 9, user @The3rdWright tweeted a photo of an order from a person named “Blade.” But the drink they purchased was simply a tall cup of water with whipped cream on top.
“Whoever ordered this is fucking INSANE,” @The3rdWright wrote.
Of course, this surely wasn’t the first time a Starbucks customer has ordered this unhinged drink. Reddit threads dating back to 2019 confirm that this is a semi-common order—especially among young kids and teenagers.
“Please, is there any barista that knows why children and teenagers ask for cups of ice water and add whipped cream/vanilla powder from the bar?” a redditor wrote at the time. “I’m mortified and I don’t want to taste it, but I’m so confused.”
Still, that didn’t make @The3rdWright’s tweet any less confusing for viewers.
“Nah, that’s a cloud frappuccino,” wrote user @joshhottness.
Other Twitter users offered similar commentary.
“This makes me hate the world even more,” wrote one person.
“What kind of unhinged shit…,” wrote a second viewer.
“Looks like it’s for a dog,” commented a third.
While some users insisted the drink had to be for a customer’s dog, @The3rdWright responded with a screenshot of a customer’s Instagram post praising the drink. The customer insisted that the unusual drink would “change yo life,” but folks are not convinced.
