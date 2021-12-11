water with whipped cream

The3rdWright/Twitter

‘That’s a cloud Frappuccino’: People are dragging this Starbucks order of water with whipped cream

'What kind of unhinged sh*t...'

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

Internet Culture

Published Dec 11, 2021

A now-viral Starbucks order is sending Twitter users into disarray. 

On Dec. 9, user @The3rdWright tweeted a photo of an order from a person named “Blade.” But the drink they purchased was simply a tall cup of water with whipped cream on top. 

“Whoever ordered this is fucking INSANE,” @The3rdWright wrote. 

Of course, this surely wasn’t the first time a Starbucks customer has ordered this unhinged drink. Reddit threads dating back to 2019 confirm that this is a semi-common order—especially among young kids and teenagers. 

“Please, is there any barista that knows why children and teenagers ask for cups of ice water and add whipped cream/vanilla powder from the bar?” a redditor wrote at the time. “I’m mortified and I don’t want to taste it, but I’m so confused.”

Still, that didn’t make @The3rdWright’s tweet any less confusing for viewers.

“Nah, that’s a cloud frappuccino,” wrote user @joshhottness.

Other Twitter users offered similar commentary.

“This makes me hate the world even more,” wrote one person. 

“What kind of unhinged shit…,” wrote a second viewer. 

“Looks like it’s for a dog,” commented a third.


While some users insisted the drink had to be for a customer’s dog, @The3rdWright responded with a screenshot of a customer’s Instagram post praising the drink. The customer insisted that the unusual drink would “change yo life,” but folks are not convinced.

Today’s Top Stories

‘If I saw this at a local Subway, I would not be bothered’: Subway worker makes sandwiches with baby strapped to chest in viral TikTok
Viral TikTok of flyers left in apartment doors sparks theories
Female soldier calls out military’s double standards for weight, sparking debate in viral TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Dec 11, 2021, 1:10 pm CST

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels