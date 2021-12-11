‘That’s a cloud Frappuccino’: People are dragging this Starbucks order of water with whipped cream

A now-viral Starbucks order is sending Twitter users into disarray.

On Dec. 9, user @The3rdWright tweeted a photo of an order from a person named “Blade.” But the drink they purchased was simply a tall cup of water with whipped cream on top.

“Whoever ordered this is fucking INSANE,” @The3rdWright wrote.

Whoever ordered this is fucking INSANE. pic.twitter.com/m3OBJsv46R — . (@The3rdWright) December 9, 2021

Of course, this surely wasn’t the first time a Starbucks customer has ordered this unhinged drink. Reddit threads dating back to 2019 confirm that this is a semi-common order—especially among young kids and teenagers.

“Please, is there any barista that knows why children and teenagers ask for cups of ice water and add whipped cream/vanilla powder from the bar?” a redditor wrote at the time. “I’m mortified and I don’t want to taste it, but I’m so confused.”

Still, that didn’t make @The3rdWright’s tweet any less confusing for viewers.

“Nah, that’s a cloud frappuccino,” wrote user @joshhottness.

Other Twitter users offered similar commentary.

“This makes me hate the world even more,” wrote one person.

“What kind of unhinged shit…,” wrote a second viewer.

“Looks like it’s for a dog,” commented a third.

Looks like its for a dog https://t.co/mUKoYSn0Kd — Julius Pepperwood (@sweet3nigma) December 10, 2021

What kind of unhinged shit… https://t.co/qzF6cGG9Fo — 쎈언니 hana (@hananaboba) December 11, 2021

serial killer behavior 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/OxzondC9hE — Cuzz Lightyear (@ChevyPendagrass) December 11, 2021

this makes me hate the world even more https://t.co/iSFD6ACTwD — zoë (@UNDERW0RLDW1FE) December 11, 2021

This is by far

“The most EVIL, DIABOLICAL, AND UNFORGIVABLE” thing I’ve ever seen, in my entire life https://t.co/D1JsfeHMv2 — Spartan Boi (@VixenishDragon4) December 10, 2021



While some users insisted the drink had to be for a customer’s dog, @The3rdWright responded with a screenshot of a customer’s Instagram post praising the drink. The customer insisted that the unusual drink would “change yo life,” but folks are not convinced.

Today’s Top Stories