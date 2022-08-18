‘Ppl r too much’: Starbucks barista roasts customers who are already asking for the Pumpkin Spice Latte

For some, August is the height of summer. For others, it’s the unofficial start to fall, full of autumnal jubilance.

However, to some, the pursuit of fall in August is odd at the very least. One Starbucks barista is roasting a customer who sought one of the company’s most well-known beverages before it could even be added to the menu: the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Posted by @letthebandplay, the video shows him standing behind the counter of their Starbucks store, with a text overlay placed above their head. The video has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

“Nah cuz why did this woman come in and say, ‘I know you have pumpkin spice please just give me some,’ like she was dying and its her blood type or something,” the text overlay reads.

“Ppl r too much but honestly im getting paid enough to do it,” the worker added in the caption.

Some commenters claiming to work for Starbucks clarified for viewers not in the know that the pumpkin spice syrup that gives this beverage its trademark zing is just not available to order yet.

Others shared their own experience of jonesing for a beverage that they may not be able to have for a little while.

“A friend of mine was on the verge of a mental break down and she wanted pumpkin spice and she told the barista and she said no and then she broke down,” one commenter wrote.

“Girl I’ve been craving a pumpkin cream cold brew for months,” another commenter wrote of Starbuck’s other pumpkin-flavored beverage. “I’d give my left kidney to have one.”

“I go to Starbucks every day for a PSL once it comes out and then I stop going the rest of the year because nothing is as good,” a commenter wrote.

Responding to comments criticizing them for not providing the beverage, @letthebandplay clarified that the beverage has not yet been released for the fall.

“These people in the comments STILL acting like you are in the wrong for not giving it to her is making me MADDDD,” a viewer wrote, to which the barista responded: “YEAH ME TOO LIKE HOW ARE PEOPLE THIS ENTITLED I CANNOT GIVE SOMETHING ON THE MENU BUT THIS INTERACTION WAS FUNNY.”

Customers will just have to be patient until the drink is released, and Starbucks has kept that date under wraps. In 2021, the drink was released on Aug. 24.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @letthebandplay via Instagram direct message and to Starbucks via email.

