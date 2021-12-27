‘You just got very lucky’: TikToker picks up canceled DoorDash orders from Sonic for free

A viral TikTok claims you can ask for canceled DoorDash orders at Sonic and make off with a late night haul.

TikTok user @bmtx00 posted a video over the weekend captioned “This is your sign to go to sonic at closing and ask for all the free door dash [sic] canceled orders.” The video has reached over 53,000 views and users weigh in on whether this hack actually works.

In the video, they can be seen receiving the orders through the drive-thru window, marked for different names like “Nicole,” “Kelli,” and “Preston.”

Other users have weighed in on whether there is a real practice at Sonic of collecting canceled DoorDash orders at the end of the night.

“I was a manager there so yes this is true,” commenced @jxnnifferr

But @syndog99 said, “Former sonic manager…they don’t keep the orders they give them to the employees are canceled.”

“You just got very lucky 9 out of 10 fast food places either throw it out or give it to a worker. I have no idea why this sonic was sitting with old food,” added @milknberriiii.

Some users were disgusted at the thought of picking up canceled DoorDash orders.

“Not only that food might be sitting there for hours, it’s been sitting at unsafe temperature,” said @namcot1975

Sonic, DoorDash, and @btmx00 did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment.

