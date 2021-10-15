‘The landlord paint job’: TikToker finds snacks painted over in apartment pantry

Moving into a new apartment can come with a lot of surprises——sometimes there’s additional closet space, interesting neighbors, or even a truly questionable paint job.

One TikToker shared a video featuring the paint job in their pantry six days ago, and it’s already garnered 3.4 million views on the platform.

What sets this paint job apart from others is the silhouettes left behind when @aubriously214 moves the items left behind by previous tenants in their pantry. Instead of clearing the cabinet before painting, all of the items, like a box of raisins and mini Milky Way bar, were simply painted over.

Earlier in the year, a similar incident went viral. A photo of a cockroach that was painted over on a wall was posted to Twitter and went viral, with some wondering if the insect was still alive.

Commenters on the TikTok video called the pantry paint job “the landlord paint job” and turned the moment into an opportunity for comedy. “And then they raise the rent because it was ‘renovated,'” one quipped.

One commenter said the same thing happened to her. But in this case, she said, “they spray painted over a whole potato.”

Others shared their similar, bad experiences with rentals and the “repairs” made to them.

“My landlord filled holes in the back of white cabinets with brown caulk and steel wool,” one commenter wrote. “It looked like melted chocolate sprayed everywhere.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @aubriously214 regarding the video.

