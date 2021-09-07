A landlord apparently painted over a cockroach in this woman’s home—and the internet turned it into a meme

Two days ago, Twitter user @chellzyeah shared a photograph of her apartment wall, where a cockroach is literally embedded right into the paint. “My landlord painted over a fucking roach,” she wrote in a tweet with the accompanying photo.

my landlord painted over a fucking roach pic.twitter.com/b3vTHOrdgi — chelsea, a human woman? (@chellzyeah) September 5, 2021

Despite the sheer, revolting horror of this photo, the immediate response from Twitter users was an absolute deluge of memes. Many of the memes referenced pop culture, from Star Wars to 300.

You could say that the roaches fate was sealed pic.twitter.com/wXt7yWIZZB — Courtney Christina Curtis (Commissions Open) (@c3theotaku) September 5, 2021

The landlord pic.twitter.com/VcavWxvvjf — Privatize the Moon (@privatizedmoon) September 5, 2021

Some focused on the roach’s incredible pose.

I tried to draw him a lil suit but I don't have time to do it good haha. pic.twitter.com/WU9I11EN5v — Sexy Randal, the Pharaoh Wizard (@jessay) September 6, 2021

A worthy use of my lunch break time pic.twitter.com/e39UotU29w — Game… Blouses 👚🏆 (@breadwinn_ar) September 6, 2021

And many of the memes made use of the photo’s resemblance to a certain borrowed vaudeville dance beloved by Loony Tunes characters.

“hello my baby hello my honey” pic.twitter.com/9Bfgp3M3vT — peppercorn (@buhbuhballin) September 5, 2021

It needed animation and music added. pic.twitter.com/tJrQHirY71 — Goomba Bro (@GoombaBro) September 5, 2021

I just know this is in nyc and the landlord is charging a pet fee for this roach — venesa (@Venesaf) September 5, 2021

Or turning it around to fit anything from kicking a soccer ball to shaving your legs.

Can’t a roach have some privacy while shaving the legs? Close the door geesch! pic.twitter.com/OjHlFpViXU — tweety bird (@tweetz_girl) September 5, 2021

“And it’s a 45-footer for Roacherson into the wind. It’s sailing and…it’s…it’s good says the refs. And The Roaches win the game. The Centipedes tried to ice the kicker and it didn’t work.” pic.twitter.com/YrZzgd0sfP — Ryan Terry #LibrariesAreCool (@LudwigVonDrake8) September 5, 2021

And even some slightly lewder things.

Definitely doing the Cancan. pic.twitter.com/W3yfSRXADd — Picaro Byte (@__picaro8) September 5, 2021

As well as killer redecoration suggestions.

Okay but now what you do is buy some doll sized hats and accessories for him and each season give him a festive look. Change it from a house roach to a HOME roach. — Steph 🌙 (@velociraptisart) September 5, 2021

Different outfits on different holidays. He can meet and introduce other insects with similar stories (a mummified hornet from the porch, a fly trapped between the screen and the window that died.) I'd follow. — ReBecca ✌💙 🌊 🔆🌎🐕🦋🙂 (@Beccadatwitt) September 6, 2021

Beyond the memes, though, people were disgusted and outraged.

That’s pretty gross. That means there are probably dead roaches under the carpet as well. Note to landlords, you’re supposed to fumigate AND clean before you paint. — Faralyn Padilla (@FaralynPadilla) September 5, 2021

It will probably still be alive if you chip off the paint — Christina Dirkes (@christinadirkes) September 5, 2021

But entirely unsurprised, sharing landlord horror stories from the frustrating to the enraging.

We had a blood soaked/ stain in a house. Called the police. They brought crime scene. They stood around discussing what to do, then said they don't have the resources. Told us, if it makes you feel better, just think, it could have been a big dog. Like wtf — Teresa (@Teresa76856860) September 5, 2021

My lifelong phobia (not an exaggeration) of these devil spawn is because the previous owners of my childhood home covered up dead roaches with shelf paper. The house was infested, I was traumatized for life. — Long Live The New Fleshlie (@popshifter) September 5, 2021

With anti-landlord sentiment on the rise, especially in the wake of the eviction moratorium’s overturn, these kinds of landlords might want to think about stepping up their game. Maybe at least make sure there aren’t any roaches in the way when they go to paint the walls.