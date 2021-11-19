Saucy Santana with "That One Sound From TikTok" logo

@saucysantana/TikTok

Saucy Santana’s ‘Rock With It’ inspires TikTok lookalike trend

Oh, I'm curious.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Published Nov 19, 2021   Updated Nov 19, 2021, 5:11 pm CST

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

There are a lot of lookalikes on TikTok; there are even accounts devoted to the cosplaying of different celebrities and characters. But one song has users experimenting with the “You know who you look like?” prompt. 

The sound

The sound, as heard on TikTok, contains the line: “I spy a rich n***a/Oh I’m curious/He got a big figure/Bitch is you serious?” Those four lines have become the beats for a celebrity lookalike trend, in which someone is told they look like someone else, and when they express curiosity about who it is, they’re presented with an unexpected or baffling comparison.

@brettneyspears

When I said I wanted a fatal attraction this isn’t what I meant

♬ Rock With It by Saucy Santana – Saucy Santana
@lilwheelz32

since everyone comments this on my vids ⭐️ #greenscreen #KFCSecretMenuHacks #SaveIt4TheEndZone #jokes #star #comdey #limitless #viral #lookalike

♬ Rock With It by Saucy Santana – Saucy Santana

TikTokers are also turning themselves into their lookalikes for the trend. 

@abbyroberts

is this what yall wanted @lilhuddy i’m sorry

♬ Rock With It by Saucy Santana – Saucy Santana
@olimisha

been wanting to do this since i first saw this trend lol #greenscreen #bellatrixlestrange #harrypotter #ripsirius #bellatrix #hbc

♬ Rock With It by Saucy Santana – Saucy Santana

And actual celebs got in on the trend, too.

@ashleytisdale

This actually happens a lot

♬ Rock With It by Saucy Santana – Saucy Santana

Where’s it from?

It’s a line from Florida rapper Saucy Santana’s 2021 single “Rock With It.”

Santana (real name Justin Harris) used the audio in a TikTok in July, but it wasn’t until September that it started circulating more widely. The song has been used in more than 287,000 TikToks. 

@saucysantana

Bitch is you serious?! @iamhairphysician

♬ Rock With It by Saucy Santana – Saucy Santana

Sound off

The rapper was already popular on TikTok: In July, Santana’s song “Here We Go” was used in a dance challenge, and earlier this year “Walk” was as well. In September, he commented on just how many people were doing the “Here We Go” dance he created to other songs. 

@saucysantana

That’s it. That’s all.

Today’s Top Stories

‘If I saw this at a local Subway, I would not be bothered’: Subway worker makes sandwiches with baby strapped to chest in viral TikTok
Viral TikTok of flyers left in apartment doors sparks theories
Female soldier calls out military’s double standards for weight, sparking debate in viral TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Nov 19, 2021, 5:10 pm CST

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder