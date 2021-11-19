Saucy Santana’s ‘Rock With It’ inspires TikTok lookalike trend

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

There are a lot of lookalikes on TikTok; there are even accounts devoted to the cosplaying of different celebrities and characters. But one song has users experimenting with the “You know who you look like?” prompt.

The sound

The sound, as heard on TikTok, contains the line: “I spy a rich n***a/Oh I’m curious/He got a big figure/Bitch is you serious?” Those four lines have become the beats for a celebrity lookalike trend, in which someone is told they look like someone else, and when they express curiosity about who it is, they’re presented with an unexpected or baffling comparison.

TikTokers are also turning themselves into their lookalikes for the trend.

And actual celebs got in on the trend, too.

Where’s it from?

It’s a line from Florida rapper Saucy Santana’s 2021 single “Rock With It.”

Santana (real name Justin Harris) used the audio in a TikTok in July, but it wasn’t until September that it started circulating more widely. The song has been used in more than 287,000 TikToks.

Sound off

The rapper was already popular on TikTok: In July, Santana’s song “Here We Go” was used in a dance challenge, and earlier this year “Walk” was as well. In September, he commented on just how many people were doing the “Here We Go” dance he created to other songs.

Today’s Top Stories