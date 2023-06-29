Why everyone hates Rolling Stone’s list of the ‘most inspirational LGBTQ songs of all time’

As is often the case with official-sounding “best of” lists, you have to wonder if Rolling Stone‘s “Most inspirational LGBTQ songs of all time” ranking was designed to attract hate-clicks. If so, it definitely succeeded.

Sneaking in during the last few days of Pride Month, this 50-song list is dominated by straight artists. It’s currently being put through the wringer on Twitter, raising questions about what counts as an “inspirational LGBTQ song,” versus a track that happens to be popular among queer people.

For instance, does it really make sense to give the second and third rankings to Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” and “Firework” by Katy Perry? A song so generically “empowering” that it was Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign anthem?

Please, i'm begging you, hire some gay people https://t.co/qC0AXRhtiz — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) June 28, 2023

there are like two queer artists on this list. what is this https://t.co/FuIzEPlzmv — jj skolnik (@modernistwitch) June 28, 2023

While the list does include plenty of tracks by LGBTQ+ artists (David Bowie, Hayley Kiyoko, Sam Smith, Ethel Cain, Lady Gaga at #1), it still skews toward straight female pop vocalists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Sara Bareilles.

There are two Kacey Musgraves songs (#4 and #35 on the list) but nothing by Janelle Monae or trailblazing lesbian singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, who tweeted, “Dear @RollingStone …was it something I said?”

I am not on the list of best LGBTQ songs of all time because I am under investigation by the Panera Bread group for cyber crimes — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) June 28, 2023

The 50 Most Inspirational LGBTQ Songs For Supportive Mothers of LGBTQ People of All Time — jaboukie (@jaboukie) June 28, 2023

i nominate every music journalism publication to make a list of "iconic lgbtq+ songs" without including a single "this is my fight song" type-beat made by a straight white woman challenge — Im @leftatlondon on other websites too (HINT HINT) (@LeftAtLondon) June 28, 2023

Basically, this list has a rather dated “straight allies to gay people” vibe, exemplified by the appearance at #31 of 2012 normie hit “Same Love” by Macklemore, Ryan Lewis and Mary Lambert.

While popular at the time, this track now has a cringy reputation due to its focus on Macklemore’s perspective as a straight guy—parodied by Andy Samberg in the movie Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (“Equal Rights (Not Gay)”), and by the HBO comedy series The Other Two (“My Brother is Gay and That’s Okay!). The idea of this being an inspirational queer anthem in 2023 is pretty laughable.

my most inspiring LGBTQ song pic.twitter.com/0QW12xYo0u https://t.co/q3PxsL54fY — out of context the other two (@ooctheothertwo) June 28, 2023

Out magazine has already published a response list featuring tracks like “Pynk” by Janelle Monae and “Montero” by Lil Nas X, asking “Why do “inspirational LGBTQ+ songs” have to just be saccharine, Hallmark music?” Meanwhile, queer Twitter users continue to dunk on Rolling Stone—alongside K-pop stans demanding to know why their favs weren’t on the list. Of course.