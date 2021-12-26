‘This is not gross’: Cake decorator scrapes off icing and refrosts cake in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A cake decorator went viral on TikTok for scraping off and re-decorating a cake. Her video received some criticism, but she and other cake decorators defended the practice.

In her video, TikToker Tiffany (@tiffanys_cakes) scrapes off birthday-themed decorations and replaces them with graduation-themed ones. Tiffany’s original video, posted in May, received over 19 million views. The video went viral again this month, with her reupload receiving over 2.5 million views.

Tiffany, a professional cake decorator for Walmart, explains that the customer had requested a white cake with specific decorations. The store didn’t have any un-iced white cake to use, so she had to re-decorate a premade one. In the comments, Tiffany added that her manager told her to do so.

“This cake was fresh out of the freezer,” Tiffany says in the video. “This cake would not dry out. This is not gross.”

Some commenters took issue with the cake reuse.

“Y’all we be getting expired cakes,” one commenter said.

“‘Fresh from the freezer’ is an oxymoron,” another commenter said.

But others insisted that freezing and reusing cakes is common practice.

“Most professional bakers keep cakes frozen,” one commenter said. “If stored properly, you would not be able to tell the difference. Even wedding cakes are frozen.”

“Wrapping your layers before they are cooled and freezing locks in moisture,” another commenter said.

According to cooking website Taste of Home, cakes “freeze beautifully.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Tiffany for comment via TikTok comment.

