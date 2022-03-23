‘As they should’: TikToker puts phone on sushi conveyor belt and gets kicked out, sparking debate

A TikToker says she got kicked out of a sushi restaurant after putting her phone on the sushi conveyor belt.

The TikToker, known as Ary (@toiletdestroyer101) on TikTok, placed the phone on the conveyor belt in order to record her now viral video. As of Wednesday, the video received 13 million views and nearly 11,000 comments.

Ary captioned it, “pov you got kicked out of the sushi place.”

In the video, you can see the restaurant’s customers and workers from the sushi’s point of view. Some customers noticed the phone from their tables and made silly faces or rude gestures. Others continued eating, oblivious that they were being recorded.

In a comment on her video, Ary wrote, “they came up to us holding the phone and pointed to the door.” Some viewers said she got what she deserved.

“As they should lol this is so unsanitary,” one viewer commented on the video.

“understandable, I’m sure they’re tired of ppl doin this. They don’t wanna be liable for your stuff haha,” another viewer commented.

Multiple viewers called the TikToker out, saying the workers would have to remove all the sushi and sanitize the conveyor belt after removing the phone.

“They have to sanitize the belt and remove all sushi when this happens. We had groups come in all the time. We had to put warnings on every table,” one TikToker wrote.

“Phones have lots of bacteria on it and can contaminate the food, making the restaurant liable that’s why they’re mad y’all,” another TikToker said.

Another user commented, “for all the people asking why the worker were mad, it’s because this is a violation of so many health codes and an invasion of peoples privacy.”

“You realize when people do that the have to take every single piece of sushi off of that conveyer belt,” someone else commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories